Award-Winning Chef Reopens Cardiff Restaurant with New Concept

Chef Tom Simmons has unveiled a new chapter for his Cardiff restaurant.

Thomas by Tom Simmons has undergone a reinvention from fine dining into a more accessible brasserie concept designed to reflect changing dining trends and make exceptional, high-quality food more welcoming to the wider community. The restaurant has been renamed Thomas, The Brasserie.

Open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, The Brasserie offers a fixed menu alongside daily specials that celebrate the very best seasonal produce.

Tom, originally from Pembrokeshire, said:

“Thomas has always been incredibly special to us and to our guests, but we felt the time was right to evolve. The restaurant has been seen as one of Cardiff’s more refined dining destinations, and while we’re proud of that, Thomas, The Brasserie is about opening things up and making great food more accessible, while still delivering the quality and attention to detail we’re known for. It’s a reflection of how people want to dine now. “Executive chef Tom Peters and I have designed a menu that focuses on classic dishes which will be elevated by the expertise in the kitchen. Each and every dish will be prepared with finesse and the highest quality ingredients but with a lower price point so people can enjoy a meal here at any time, not just special occasions.”

As well as The Brasserie, Tom is also launching Lofft – a chef’s table dining experience with customers able to watch and taste dishes being made.

Lofft, located upstairs at The Brasserie, will open next month and will be headed up by General Manager of Thomas Adam Day and Tom Peters, Executive Chef, formerly of Maaemo & Roux at Parliament Square.