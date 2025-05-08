Award-Winning Chef Larkin Cen Returns to Celtic Manor

Acclaimed chef Larkin Cen is returning to the Celtic Manor Resort, bringing his signature style of modern Asian cuisine back to where his culinary journey first took flight.

Cardiff-born Larkin originally trained as a lawyer but swapped the courtroom for the kitchen after making his mark in the finals of MasterChef in 2013. He went on to open Cen at Celtic Manor Resort in 2016 – a bold Asian dining concept that quickly earned recognition for its fusion of traditional Chinese flavours and contemporary flair.

Following a successful three years at the five-star resort, Larkin expanded his culinary vision by creating his own fast casual noodle and bao bar brand chain, now called XO.

He later appeared on The Great British Menu before returning to the Celtic Manor Resort in 2023 with The Monkey King, a pop-up dining experience inspired by the legendary Chinese novel Journey to the West.

Now, nearly a decade since his first venture at the Welsh resort, Larkin returns with a fresh new vision for his residency at Celtic Manor’s renamed Asian restaurant – PAD by Larkin Cen.

Chef Larkin Cen said:

“Returning to Celtic Manor Resort feels like coming full circle. My vision has always been to take the traditional dishes I grew up with and elevate them into something beautiful, combining authenticity with creativity. “This new menu is a celebration of classic Asian flavours, presented in a fresh and exciting way and served in the wonderful surroundings of the resort. I’m looking forward to returning to my roots and picking up where we left off.”

Celtic Manor Resort Operations Director David Griffin added: