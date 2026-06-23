Award Success for Denbighshire at TPAS Cymru Good Practice Awards

Denbighshire County Council is celebrating success after two community-focused projects were recognised at the TPAS Cymru Good Practice Awards 2026, held at the Marriott Hotel in Cardiff.

The awards celebrate excellence in tenant engagement, community involvement and housing services across Wales, recognising projects that make a positive difference to the lives of tenants and residents.

The Working Denbighshire Wellbeing and Employability Support Programme was named winner of the Resident Support/Advice Programme Award, recognising the significant impact the service has had in supporting residents to overcome barriers, improve their wellbeing and access employment and training opportunities.

Over the past year, the programme has supported hundreds of residents living in council and social housing through tailored one-to-one mentoring, wellbeing interventions and employability support. The programme has helped residents build confidence, improve resilience and move towards positive outcomes, including employment, training and improved wellbeing.

Melanie Evans, Service Manager Strategic Employment, said:

“I’m deeply honoured to receive this award, but it really belongs to the incredible team I’m privileged to work with every day. Our approach has always been simple: we look beyond people's circumstances and focus on their potential. Every tenant has strengths, talents and aspirations, and when someone believes in them and opens the right doors, remarkable things can happen. “We’ve seen people grow in confidence, discover new opportunities and achieve goals they once thought were out of reach. Those successes are not just about finding employment, they’re about restoring hope, independence and a sense of purpose. This award celebrates the dedication, compassion and unwavering belief of our team, who never stop seeing the person behind the problem and the possibility behind every challenge.”

Councillor Jason McLellan, Leader of the Council and Lead Member for Economic Growth and Tackling Deprivation, said:

“I am absolutely delighted that the Working Denbighshire Wellbeing and Employability Support Programme has received this well-deserved recognition. The award is a testament to the dedication, professionalism and compassion shown by the team, who work tirelessly to support residents facing a wide range of challenges. “The programme changes lives by helping people build confidence, improve their wellbeing and access opportunities that can have a lasting positive impact on their future. This award is recognition of the difference that support can make when it is tailored to the individual and delivered with care and understanding.”

The evening also saw success for the Myddleton Avenue Growing Project in Upper Denbigh, which was awarded runner-up in the ‘Engaging Tenants in Environmental Initiatives / Projects’ category.

The project has transformed an underused green space into a thriving community garden, bringing residents together to grow food, learn new skills and strengthen community connections. The initiative has created a welcoming and inclusive space that promotes wellbeing, reduces isolation and encourages community participation.

The Myddleton Avenue Growing Project who attended the awards were thrilled with their runner-up award and here is what some of the group had to say:

Kerry said:

“It was amazing and an honour to be there. The whole evening was magical.”

Karen added:

“It has been great to see what is happening across the country and all the different projects.”

Whilst Margi said:

“It has been inspiring to be part of a day and night event like that and learning from others. It has been fantastic to see everyone celebrating together and each other’s successes. “Usually, you are busy working on projects and don’t have time to look at what everyone else is doing. It makes it all worthwhile to see things getting recognised and celebrated. I have come away with lots of new ideas and inspiration.”

Councillor Rhys Thomas, Lead Member for Housing and Communities, said: