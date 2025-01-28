Award Highlights Powys Council’s Commitment to Training and Development

A commitment to further improving the skills of its staff and future workforce planning has resulted in Powys County Council being named a People Development Partner.

The council is also investing in the further professional development of its HR (Human Resources) and OD (Organisational Development) staff, through CIPD (Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development) courses, qualifications and memberships.

The award from CIPD is only the second made to a Welsh county council and marks the willingness of its People team to provide the best support it can to around 5,900 employees.

“It’s important that we make sure our workforce has the skills and resources needed to deliver the best possible outcomes for our residents, businesses and communities, as we plan for a more sustainable future,” said Councillor Jake Berriman, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a Connected Powys, “and to do that we need to have a top People team too! “We are making sure all our employees have access to a wide range of training and development opportunities. This helps us perform to a higher standard and attract new recruits in a competitive marketplace.”

The council makes use of CIPD tools like the People Impact Tool and self-diagnostic assessments to improve workforce skills and support strategic planning.

Matt Gofton Employer Solutions Manager at CIPD said:

“By investing in CIPD qualifications, memberships, and ongoing professional development, Powys has fostered a culture focused on accountability and learning. Over the past three years, staff have earned various CIPD certifications, and there are plans for more apprenticeships and certification upgrades.”

Powys County Council also contributes to CIPD networks and research, sharing knowledge and best practices with other county councils.