Mid Wales  |

Subscribe to the monthly newsletter updates

Subscribe to Newsletter
GMW BNW Leaderboard Advert (Updated Weekly) dark blue background bilingual
BNW GMW SIDEBAR AD (UPDATED WEEKLY) digital connectivity background bilingual
28 January 2025
Mid Wales

Award Highlights Powys Council’s Commitment to Training and Development

Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0


A commitment to further improving the skills of its staff and future workforce planning has resulted in Powys County Council being named a People Development Partner.

The council is also investing in the further professional development of its HR (Human Resources) and OD (Organisational Development) staff, through CIPD (Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development) courses, qualifications and memberships.

The award from CIPD is only the second made to a Welsh county council and marks the willingness of its People team to provide the best support it can to around 5,900 employees.

“It’s important that we make sure our workforce has the skills and resources needed to deliver the best possible outcomes for our residents, businesses and communities, as we plan for a more sustainable future,” said Councillor Jake Berriman, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a Connected Powys, “and to do that we need to have a top People team too!

 

“We are making sure all our employees have access to a wide range of training and development opportunities. This helps us perform to a higher standard and attract new recruits in a competitive marketplace.”

The council makes use of CIPD tools like the People Impact Tool and self-diagnostic assessments to improve workforce skills and support strategic planning.

Matt Gofton Employer Solutions Manager at CIPD said:

“By investing in CIPD qualifications, memberships, and ongoing professional development, Powys has fostered a culture focused on accountability and learning. Over the past three years, staff have earned various CIPD certifications, and there are plans for more apprenticeships and certification upgrades.”

Powys County Council also contributes to CIPD networks and research, sharing knowledge and best practices with other county councils.



Columns & Features:
Innovation / Tech
20 January 2025

Competition Offers Small Businesses the Chance to ‘Bring Dream Brand to Life’
Rural
23 May 2024

Bringing Talent Home to Rural Wales
Mid Wales
2 May 2024

Giving Mid Wales Businesses a say in our Digital Initiatives
Innovation / Tech
16 April 2024

Welsh Tech Innovation: West Wales Takes Centre Stage

More Mid Wales Columns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //