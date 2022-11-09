Avison Young Expands its Cardiff Team with Three New Appointments

Strategic real estate adviser Avison Young is expanding its team in Cardiff further with three new appointments.

Ted Harding-Brown, a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, has joined the Capital Markets and Development team as an Associate Director, working alongside Director Andrew Gibson. Ted has recently returned to the UK after spending a period living in Canada, prior to which he worked for five years at Cushman & Wakefield in London. Ted has a particular specialism in development land and the national BTR (build to rent) market.

Kate Tomos joins Avison Young as Associate Director within the Environmental Planning team and has more than 19 years’ experience as an environmental consultant, managing and coordinating multi-discipline Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs). She is a Chartered Environmentalist with a wide range of sector experience, and has project managed and technically coordinated numerous assessments for multi-disciplinary projects for both outline and detailed applications. Kate joins Avison Young from Arcadis and was previously at Waterman Group.

Thirdly, Avison Young welcomes back Director Charles Kaminaris, who returns after a period with Admiral Taverns. Charles is taking up a new role as part of Avison Young’s specialist social and affordable housing team, where he is working alongside Nick Worman, providing specialist affordable housing valuation advice to clients nationally. Charles had previously worked for Avison Young for eight years.

Peter Constantine, Principal and Managing Director at Avison Young in Cardiff, adds,