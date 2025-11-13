Aviation Asset Specialists Awarded Bronze Sustainability Rating

AerFin, the aviation asset specialist that buys, sells, leases and repairs aircraft, engines and parts, has been awarded a bronze medal by leading sustainability ratings agency EcoVadis.

The Newport-based firm said it was a strong recognition of the progress made in building a responsible, commercially resilient business that supports a more sustainable aviation sector.

EcoVadis is the chosen ESG ratings agency of the International Aerospace Environmental Group and is fast becoming a standard used by major industry partners. Our Bronze award places AerFin among thousands of organisations worldwide committed to measurable progress on environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals.

“This is a significant milestone in our ESG journey,” said Steve Ades, Chief Financial Officer at AerFin. “Aviation faces environmental challenges, and our role is centred on responsible asset management. By extending the operational life of aircraft and engines and returning high-value components back into service, we enable reuse at scale and minimise waste across the industry. Circularity sits at the heart of our model, and achieving Bronze on our first assessment reflects the strength of that commitment.”

AerFin’s ESG strategy focuses on three core areas: reducing direct greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 and 2), measuring and managing our downstream impact (Scope 3), and building a strong culture of people development and inclusion. Our work to embed a High Performance Culture (HPC) is already strengthening that foundation, supporting accountability, engagement and continuous improvement across the business. Recent moves, including the transition to our new Indurent Park facility with its BREEAM++ rating, have already helped us take major steps forward in cutting our operational emissions.

“We’re committed to building on this momentum,” added Steve. “We have a clear roadmap to continue improving our Scope 1 and 2 performance, and we’re working with partners to better understand and reduce the negative impact within Scope 3. Our HPC work is helping us build the capability and behaviours needed to keep progressing. Our focus is on advancing our score and strengthening our performance across the board, year on year. “This isn’t just about good corporate citizenship – it’s commercially critical. Our customers and investors expect it and we do too. It goes right back to our purpose: breathing new life into aviation. By extending the useful life of aircraft, engines and parts, we keep assets in service for longer, reduce waste and protect value. Sustainability isn’t a separate initiative for us. It’s built into the way we operate.”