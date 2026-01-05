Avantis Group Secures Strategic Investment to Accelerate Long-term Growth Strategy

Avantis Group, a provider of specialist engineering services to the maritime and energy industries, has secured a strategic investment from funds advised by Leon Capital LLP, the London-based European private equity investment firm, to support its international growth strategy.

Thomas David, CEO, Chris David, Chairman and the existing leadership team will retain a controlling interest and operational control of the business. They took over Avantis in 2022 following a management buy-out that was part-funded by the Development Bank of Wales.

Thomas David, Chief Executive Officer of Avantis Group, said:

“This strategic investment marks an important milestone for Avantis Group. We were deliberate in selecting a partner that understands our industries and aligns with our long-term vision. This capital strengthens our platform and enables us to pursue growth opportunities while maintaining the independence and culture that define our company. We remain grateful for the support provided by the Development Bank of Wales in funding our management buyout in 2022, which gave us the opportunity to build the foundations for this next stage of growth.”

Proceeds from the investment will be used to support organic growth initiatives, operational expansion, and strategic opportunities, including investment in people, technical capability, and infrastructure to better serve customers across maritime and energy markets, as well as expansion into digital infrastructure and defence markets.

Christos Lavidas, Managing Partner, and Jean-Christophe Napoleon Bonaparte, Managing Partner, at Leon Capital, said:

“Tom and the team have built a truly differentiated specialist engineering platform, centred around client trust, as well as technical and delivery excellence. We are particularly excited to help the company grow its leadership position in green technologies and life cycle management services, as well as its further expansion into digital infrastructure and defence.”

Leon Capital is supported by its senior advisor network in making this investment, notably Henrik Madsen, former CEO of Det Norske Veritas (DNV), Bjarte Boe, previously Head of Shipping Finance and Investment Banking at SEB and current Supervisory Board Member of CMB.TECH, and Michael Lavidas, former Managing Director of Alpha Gas, Pantheon Tankers and Alpha Bulkers.

Leanna Davies, Portfolio Development Manager for the Development Bank of Wales, said:

“Having been part of Avantis Group’s journey, I am proud of what the business has achieved and confident in its future. This investment from Leon Capital provides strong support for the next phase of growth, and we leave the business with a successful exit knowing it is in excellent hands under the leadership team.”

The transaction was advised by Acuity Law, Reed Smith and Blake Morgan as legal advisors to the parties, and AMA Capital Partners as corporate finance advisor to Avantis Group. The transaction does not result in a change of control. The terms of the investment were not disclosed.