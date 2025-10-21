Autumn Statement ‘An Opportunity to Unlock Economic Potential of Female Entrepreneurs’

Introducing a Female Enterprise Investment Scheme as part of the Autumn Budget would demonstrate the UK Government’s commitment to supporting female-generated economic growth, a new report by the Women and Equalities Committee (WEC) has concluded.

WEC called on the UK Government to invest in the new marquee scheme, which would sit alongside existing tax reliefs but with higher incentives, to drive funding into female-led businesses. It is estimated that supporting women to have the same access to investment that their male peers enjoy will deliver an economic boost of over £250 billion.

MPs identified access to finance for female-founders as a crucial issue given the “tiny fraction” of venture capital investment going to supporting women-led businesses. Despite numerous reviews and initiatives this situation is getting worse not better, it warned.

The Committee called on the UK Government to use the levers at its disposal to encourage systemic change in venture capital, from additional incentives to increased transparency. In addition to a new tax relief, the Committee recommended mandating the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to require venture capital firms to report on the number and proportion of deals that go to support female-led businesses and the overall proportion of funding that represents. Those details should be published with financial penalties levied on firms who do not comply.

Venture capital firms must also do more to challenge themselves into providing investment on a more equitable basis, the Committee said, including by increasing the proportion of women on investment committees as a priority.

The Committee said it does not support mandating gender quotas on investment committees at this stage, as measures to improve transparency and increased incentives to change behaviour, such as the proposed new tax relief, should be given time to have an effect. However, it recommended the UK Government should not rule out intervention in the future if the level of venture capital investment in female entrepreneurs shows no sign of improvement.

The Committee called on the British Business Bank to require all investors it supports to provide data on the proportion of that finance they make available to female-led businesses. The Bank should set itself the target of ensuring that no less than 30% of the finance it makes available is allocated to supporting female-led businesses. It should require all investors seeking its support to sign up to the Invest in Women Code. The Bank should also have a new, additional strategic objective, to ensure that equity finance to female entrepreneurs in the UK increases from 2% to 10% by 2030, it added.

MPs on the cross-party committee branded it “deeply disappointing” that neither the UK Government’s Industrial Strategy nor SME Strategy contained any specific measures to support female-led businesses. WEC recommended the UK Government develop and publish an “ambitious” strategy for advancing female entrepreneurship to be published within 12 months.

Such a strategy, it said, should be overseen by a dedicated Minister and Office within the Department for Business and Trade with an assigned budget and responsibility for driving implementation of the strategy, and remit to ensure accountability and transparency through data collection.

The UK Government should set itself a target for the proportion of public contracts awarded to female-led businesses similar to initiatives in Canada, the US and Nordic countries, with a target of at least 10% by the end of this Parliament given the low base, with delivery overseen by the new Office, the report said.

Innovate UK, it said, should ringfence a minimum of 30% of its funding for female entrepreneurs with year on year increases to 40% by 2030; in the short term, it should lower leverage ratios and reduce match funding requirements for women-owned businesses to help level the playing field and allow equitable access to opportunity; it should take steps to ensure gender-equitable assessment panels and publish gender-disaggregated data on funding applications, approvals and allocations.

The report found a clear gap in support for female entrepreneurs who wish to scale their business or even to make it sustainable, with potential support by the Invest in Women Taskforce hampered by a lack of capital in its fund of funds. WEC called on institutional investors, including major banks and pension funds, and particularly the signatories of the Mansion House Accord, to support the IWT and provide the funding needed to support female-led businesses, across all sectors, to fulfil their potential.

Female founders face a lack of pitch events, accelerators, networks and mentorship opportunities, with existing provision focused on the ‘Golden Triangle' of Cambridge, Oxford and London, limiting the growth potential of businesses in other regions, the report found. Without a deliberate shift in focus, the UK risks entrenching geographic and gender inequalities in entrepreneurship and missing out on the full economic potential of its diverse regions, it warned.

To help deliver growth, WEC called for a large-scale nationwide programme dedicated to supporting female founders across all sectors to sustain and scale up their businesses. The programme should offer mentorship, sponsorship, coaching and networking for female entrepreneurs with a particular focus on raising capital. The UK Government, it added, should work with Metro Mayors to develop hubs in their areas and to ensure they are appropriately tailored to meet regional needs and locally supported and promoted.

The Government should work with UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) to develop a specific programme of dedicated entrepreneurial support for women in postgraduate and postdoctoral studies. The programme should include increased opportunities for, and better signposting to, entrepreneurial fellowships, funding and pre-accelerator programmes. The Government should launch a national campaign highlighting female role models at all stages of the entrepreneurial journey.

The availability and affordability of childcare must be addressed to increase entrepreneurship rates among women, the report warned, calling for the UK Government to undertake a review of the adequacy of existing childcare support for self-employed mothers. WEC also urged the UK Government to increase the provision and relevance of financial and enterprise education in schools and to ensure that it is delivered as a core part of the curriculum. It called on Ministers and higher education institutes to address gender bias in curriculum design in STEM subjects and strive to increase the visibility of female role models.

Chair of the Women and Equalities Committee and Labour MP Sarah Owen said:

“WEC’s female entrepreneurship inquiry heard from a range of successful businesswomen. Yet the Committee received concerning evidence that female entrepreneurs face significant disadvantages in accessing finance, networks and support due to systemic bias, a lack of diversity among investment decision-makers and entrenched cultural norms. “Programmes to address these impacts have been insufficient in scale and ambition and despite best efforts have had limited effect, with female entrepreneurs remaining disproportionately underrepresented and underfunded. “A national strategy is needed to drive the systemic change that is required. The ambitious programme we are calling for needs to include a mix of incentives, targets and mandatory reporting if it is to be effective. “The autumn statement is a prime opportunity to unlock the full potential of female entrepreneurs. “As a first step, we would encourage the Chancellor to fully recognise the potential of female entrepreneurs by bringing forward a Female Enterprise Investment Scheme in the forthcoming Budget, with higher incentives to existing arrangements. “Existing biases in the investment landscape and a lack of awareness of existing reliefs show that a new, easily marketable incentive is required. Such an investment in female entrepreneurship by the Government would have immediate impact, deliver economic returns to the Treasury and would demonstrate the Government’s commitment to supporting female-generated economic growth.”