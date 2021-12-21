Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

Audio Insights – The Digital Signal Processing Centre (DSP)

Twelve months after the North Wales Growth Deal was signed, the first project has been approved by the North Wales Economic Ambition Board.

The North Wales Growth Deal is a £1 billion investment to the region’s economy, £240m of which is funded by the Welsh Government and UK Government.

The Digital Signal Processing Centre (DSP) is the first Growth Deal project to receive funding, securing £3 million to invest in cutting-edge equipment, which will develop the facility as well as create up to 40 new jobs. The project is recognised by both Welsh and UK Governments as being critical to the development and future of North Wales and the wider economy.

In this discussion Business News Wales talks to Professor Paul Spencer, Dean of College of Environmental Sciences and Engineering, Bangor University and Stuart Whitfield, Digital Programme Manager at Ambition North Wales about the Digital Processing Centre and porential impact the centre will have on the development of digital.

North Wales Economic Ambition Board
Working to deliver the North Wales Growth Deal, building North Wales’ economy to becom Sustainable, Vibrant and Reliable..
North Wales is a confident, cohesive region with sustainable economic growth, capitalising on the success of high value economic sectors and our connection to the economies of the Northern Powerhouse and Ireland.

Uchelgais Gogledd Cymru | Ambition North Wales
Rydym yn cydweithio i adnabod a chreu cyfleoedd fydd yn datblygu ein heconomi. Byddwn yn hyderus a chydlynol, yn canolbwyntio ar wella llesiant economaidd, cymdeithasol ac amgylcheddol Gogledd Cymru.
We work together to identify and deliver opportunities to develop our economy. We will be confident and cohesive, focused on improving the economic, social and environmental well-being of North Wales.
 

