AtkinsRéalis Appointed as Delivery Partner for Network Rail’s Wales & Western Region

AtkinsRéalis has been appointed by Network Rail as the delivery partner for the Wales & Western region.

The move positions the company to support the management and delivery of rail infrastructure across a strategically significant network connecting major cities, airports and freight corridors.

Under the Wales & Western Control Period 7 delivery support services framework (Lot 1) – valued at up to £9 million over three years with an option to extend to £15 million over a further two years – AtkinsRéalis will provide multi-disciplinary delivery support including commercial management, project management, programme controls, planning and risk management.

Network Rail is investing £5.2 billion across the region during CP7 (2024-2029) to safely operate, maintain and renew the railway network. The framework provides Network Rail with access to specialist technical capability and capacity to support the full breadth of the region's work portfolio. AtkinsRéalis will support Network Rail with enhancements and renewals, including stations, major renewals, and other complex capital investment projects, including the MetroWest programme.

Scott Kelley, Managing Director – Complex Projects, AtkinsRéalis UK & Ireland, said:

“Wales & Western is a region of strategic significance, keeping people and businesses across the south and west of the UK moving. We will draw on our deep expertise in project delivery and programme and commercial management, alongside our specialist SME network, to support Network Rail to improve network performance and long-term resilience. This appointment builds on our relationship with Network Rail that stretches back decades, and we look forward to delivering collaboratively through Control Period 7 and beyond.”

Wales & Western spans more than 2,700 miles of railway across Wales, the Thames Valley, the West of England and the South West Peninsula, serving over 120 million passengers annually and moving 26 million tonnes of freight every year. The region connects economic centres including London, Cardiff, Bristol and Birmingham, and directly serves London Heathrow.

AtkinsRéalis will draw on its capability from across the UK, including its Swindon, Bristol and Cardiff offices, and work alongside specialist SMEs to ensure the right mix of expertise is deployed against the region's delivery requirements.

The appointment builds on AtkinsRéalis' project and programme management support for Network Rail, including its recent appointment alongside Arcadis as Programme Partner on the £10.7 billion Transpennine Route Upgrade – the UK's largest rail upgrade programme. It also reinforces the company's role in rail infrastructure delivery across Wales and the west of the UK, such as its multi-disciplinary design support for Transport for Wales and BAM on the redevelopment of Cardiff Central Station, Wales' busiest railway station.

The framework replaces the expiring Professional Services Framework.