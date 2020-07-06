At Least 50,000 Disabled Self-employed People Missing Out

At least 50,000 disabled people who became self-employed last year are missing out on government support during Coronavirus, according to new research by IPSE (the Association of Independent Professionals and the Self-Employed).

The research shows that disabled self-employed people are also more likely to need financial support because in normal times, their average day rate is 12 per cent lower than freelancers who do not report having a disability. They are also more likely to find looking for work challenging (21% compared to 16%).

Disabled self-employed people are also more likely than people without disabilities to have been driven into self-employment for negative reasons such as experiencing discrimination in their previous job (14% compared to an average of 8%) and not having other employment opportunities (26% compared to 20%).

Overall, however, disabled people’s motivations for going into self-employment were still largely positive, such as having a greater control over their hours (52%), more control over their work (51%) and having a better work-life balance (47%).

There are now 662,000 disabled self-employed people in the UK, an increase of 8 per cent since 2018 and 41 per cent since 2013.

Inna Yordanova, Senior Researcher at IPSE (the Association of Independent Professionals and the Self-Employed), said: