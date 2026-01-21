Astro Tourism Business Sets Sights on Growth After Busy First Year

The founder of an astro tourism business in Mid Wales is aiming to introduce more visitors and accommodation providers to the star bathing experience after a busy and successful 2025.

Dafydd Wyn Morgan, from Tregaron, launched Serydda at the beginning of 2025 and has attracted hundreds of visitors and enabled nearly 20 businesses across Mid Wales to capitalise on the region’s dark night skies.

Now Dafydd wants to introduce more businesses and visitors to the wonders of the night skies both in Mid Wales and further afield in Tenerife, where he has started organising one-to-one night photography tours.

“It was a seedling idea to officially set up Serydda at the tail end of 2024, as I contemplated life after more than 30 years of full-time employment,” explained Dafydd. “Thanks to the support of businesses and visitors, Serydda has had a great year at home and abroad. I would love to build on the foundation laid down last year.”

He is planning more 60-minute star-bathing sessions using his recently acquired smart telescope, is looking forward to a star-bathing article in Countryfile Magazine in February and is keen to provide more astro-packages for accommodation owners and further develop astro-cycling with Riding with Pippa, a mountain bike company focused on Elan Valley Trail experiences at night.

Creative light painting sessions, one-to-one or small group night photography workshops, bookings for the Alyn Wallace Big 5 in Cwm Elan, a brand new Dark Skies Festival and general astro-tourism support for individuals, businesses and organisations are also on the 2026 agenda.

The Alyn Wallace Big 5, a nocturnal ‘astro-marathon’ of visiting locations made famous by late photographer Alyn, himself a regular visitor to the Elan Valley, which celebrated 10 years as an International Dark Sky Park last June.

Overseas astro adventures include a five-night astro photography visit to Tenerife from June 14-19, with an opportunity of one-to-one support for a companion, having been asked by a customer to arrange a similar successful experience in December.

Dafydd will again be running night photography workshops at Strata Florida, near Pontrhydfendigaid on February 20 and 21, March 13 and 14, April 10 and 11, May 8 and 9, August 12, September 11 and 12 and October 9 and 10.

He says Serydda isn’t about ticking boxes or running generic stargazing sessions. It’s about crafting experiences that blend stargazing, landscape and genuine Welshness.

“This isn’t mass tourism,” he said. “It’s regenerative, human and grounded in place. Whether it’s 60-minute starbathing session or creative night photography, Serydda helps people truly understand what they’re experiencing and why it matters more than ever. “Astro tourism in Wales isn’t just good for visitors; it’s good for the land and local communities. Done right, it reconnects people with nature, encourages protection of dark skies, promotes low-impact, sustainable travel and supports rural economies – accommodation, activity providers and local produce.” “Serydda love visiting communities across Wales, educating and entertaining people on the topic of the stargazing. People love asking questions about the night sky.”

Serydda is a member of MWT Cymru, an independent organisation representing more than 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and Southern Eryri (Snowdonia).