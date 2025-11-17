Aston Villa and Wales Euro U19 Footballer Inspires Young Girls in Football

Aston Villa goalkeeper and Wales U19 capped player Soffia Kelly has visited children's football team North Cardiff Cosmos.

The visit was the first official activity of a new joint initiative between Mastering Diversity CIC and The Gloves Are On, a charity founded and led by Soraya Kelly, Soffia’s mother and an advocate for equity, confidence and community change.

The location was chosen as Mastering Diversity CEO Bernie Davies’ granddaughter Rosie, six, plays for North Cardiff Cosmos.

Women’s football is on the rise but Mastering Diversity CIC says the statistics reveal a gap that still needs closing:

69% of boys play team sport compared with 47% of girls.

61% of girls in football report paying for their own kits.

43% say access to referees or structured support is lacking.

And despite growth, men’s grassroots infrastructure still receives significantly more funding than the women’s game.

Jerome Webster, Mastering Diversity’s Youth and Community liaison — and a lifelong advocate for young people — said:

“The numbers don’t lie. Girls aren’t short of talent, passion or grit — they’re short of access. They’re short of visibility. And they’re short of systems built with them in mind. This initiative isn’t just about football — it’s about rewriting the rules so the next generation doesn’t have to break down the same barriers.”

Mastering Diversity and The Gloves Are On are launching a youth-led podcast in early 2026, spotlighting:

Girls and women in sport

Barriers and bias in the system

Education and access

Mental health, confidence and leadership

Real-life stories from athletes, coaches, parents and schools

Soffia Kelly said:

“Football has shaped who I am. I know what it’s like to dream big and face obstacles. I want every young girl to know — the ground might shake, but keep standing. You belong in this game. And you are capable of more than you can imagine.”

More school visits, grassroots club partnerships, coaching support and storytelling platforms are set to follow.