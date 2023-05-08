Associate and Head of Sustainability Appointed to McCann and Partners

Mechanical and electrical engineering consultancy McCann and Partners has appointed Virginia Clement as Associate and Head of Sustainability.

Virginia first joined the firm, which has offices in Cardiff, Swansea and Bristol, in August 2021 having gained a wealth of experience within sustainable engineering in both the UK and South Africa for the last 14 years.

McCann and Partners’ sustainability division (Legacy: McCann Sustainability) complements its building services team in ensuring that all buildings delivered are of the highest environmental standard.

In recent years, the sustainability department has worked with a wide range of dedicated professionals within both the public and private sector, to deliver low and net zero carbon buildings. Projects include the new world class North London Energy Recovery Facility which will generate efficient, low carbon heat and power – serving the needs of over 127,000 homes; Cardiff’s most strategic sites – Central Quay and Cardiff’s new transport Interchange.

As Head of Sustainability, Virginia will provide guidance to clients aspiring for decarbonisation and a net zero carbon future, creating carbon reduction plans and whole life carbon studies. The department provides specialist sustainability services for a variety of buildings and masterplans, advising on designs that will mitigate sustainability risks and comply with a range of environmental standards, including BREEAM, Code for Sustainable Homes/ Home Quality Mark.

Director Geraint Hopkins says:

“We are absolutely delighted to announce Virginia’s promotion to Associate and Head of the Sustainability Department which is thoroughly deserved. Gini joined the company less than two years ago and her rapid rise to Associate is testament to her expertise, hard work, dedication, organisation, and mentoring skills. We look forward to our Sustainability Department pushing on from strength to strength.”

On her appointment, Virginia said:

“I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to run the dynamic and forward-thinking Sustainability Department of McCann and Partners. I have been fortunate to have had a diverse career. Wherever I have worked, I have tried to choose paths that would have the greatest positive impact within the built environment. Working in Africa on closed loop sanitation systems, or here in South Wales working on self-sustaining buildings – creating a sustainable future for my next generation has always been at the heart of my agenda. “McCann and Partners Sustainability sits at the forefront of this industry, and we are currently working on over 100 projects across the UK – helping our clients reduce and manage their carbon footprints and creating routes to Net Zero Carbon. I take pride in my work, and I am enthusiastic about what I do and why. It is a privilege to be running our department and creating an atmosphere where our team can thrive, have fun and drive change. The next few years are going to be very exciting here.”

McCann and Partners specialise in providing the full range of building services associated with mechanical, electrical and public health engineering systems, developing innovative and bespoke design solutions. Working across multiple sectors, its commitment is to develop exemplary, sustainable buildings through a collaborative approach to design.

