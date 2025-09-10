Asset Finance Insurer Expands European Footprint with Paris Office

Acquis, an asset finance insurance provider based in Newport, has announced the opening of a Paris office to strengthen its presence in France and support the dynamic growth of the leasing and asset finance market.

The strategic move builds on Acquis’ long-standing presence in France, where the company has operated commercially for more than ten years. It addresses the increasing demand from French businesses that are turning to leasing for new equipment in order to preserve cash flow.

According to Acquis’ latest study, 43% of French companies now consider leasing or asset finance as their primary financing method – an increase of 10 percentage points compared with 2023. Acquis provides them with solutions to ensure protection of financed assets throughout the life of the contract.

To lead the new Paris office, Frédéric Guez has been appointed Regional Manager France & Benelux. With extensive experience in the insurance sector, including eight years as President of Assurera, Frédéric will be responsible for developing Acquis’ business in France, driving revenue growth, structuring local teams, and building strategic partnerships. Reporting to Martin Lehnert, European Sales Director, he will play a key role in coordinating teams and implementing the group’s commercial strategy. Frédéric will also oversee business development in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

At the same time, Cyrille Mascaud has been appointed Head of Sales France. Working closely with Frédéric, Cyrille will focus on identifying new market opportunities, strengthening relationships with finance and leasing companies, and supporting key accounts with their transformation projects.

Martin Lehnrert, European Sales Director at Acquis, said: