Assessor Lydia is Training the Next Generation of Managers

Assessor Lydia is Training the Next Generation of Managers

Flexibility, attention to detail and strong organisational skills are all key to Lydia Harris’ successful career in management training.

Having worked for Bridgend-based JGR Training for the past decade, Lydia has some big-hitting clients under her belt including the Welsh Parliament and the Food Standards Agency.

The 37-year-old said:

“My nomination for Work-based Learning Assessor of the Year at the Apprenticeship Awards Cymru 2021 came as a surprise but it is nice to be recognised and I do believe that I go above and beyond in my role.”

New challenges recently undertaken by Lydia include taking charge of JGR’s Essential Skills delivery, a commitment to learn Welsh and working towards her Institute of Leadership and Management Level 4 Diploma.

Now Lydia has been shortlisted for the Work-based Learning Assessor of the Year award at the prestigious Apprenticeship Awards Cymru 2021.

This annual celebration of outstanding achievement in training and apprenticeships will see 35 finalists compete in 12 categories for awards. The winners will be announced at a virtual awards ceremony on April 29.

Highlight of the work-based learning calendar, the awards showcase businesses and individuals who have excelled on the Welsh Government’s Apprenticeship and Traineeship Programmes and gone the extra mile to achieve success during these unprecedented times.

The awards are jointly organised by the Welsh Government and the National Training Federation for Wales (NTfW). Openreach, the UK’s digital network business and passionate supporter of apprenticeships, has renewed its headline sponsorship of the awards.

The Apprenticeship Programme in Wales is funded by the Welsh Government with support from the European Social Fund.

Lydia’s starting point, first and foremost, as an assessor is to ensure she understands her learners’ needs and then creating and delivering an individual learning plan to fulfil their goals.

With a wide range of clients, Lydia also spends time focusing on and understanding individual industries and the jargon within each business.

Monthly meetings with the Quality Skills Alliance and quarterly Essential Skills updates help her develop her own skills. Learning Microsoft Teams has been a good example of this as Lydia, whilst working from home in Maesteg, has had to maintain support to her learners throughout the pandemic.

JGR Training fellow assessor Lisa Moore said:

“Lydia acts as a mentor to the training team; she is often the first to experiment with new technologies and feedback best practice and useful tips.”

Learner Delyth Lewis, working towards an ILM Level 4 qualification, said:

“Without Lydia’s patience and expertise, I would not have enjoyed the learning as much or been so motivated.”

Minister for the Economy, Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, said: