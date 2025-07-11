Aspire Apprenticeship Programme Wins Enginuity Collaboration Award

The Aspire Shared Apprenticeship Programme in Blaenau Gwent and Merthyr Tydfil has won a top award at the Enginuity Skills Awards 2025.

The programme won The Enginuity Alliance Collaboration Award, sponsored by Innovate UK. The category recognised powerful alliances and collaborations that address the core challenges in engineering and manufacturing (or problem statements) that guide Enginuity’s work.

The judges said the Aspire Shared Apprenticeship Programme exemplifies innovative collaboration, uniting education providers, employers, and training organisations to tackle skills shortages in engineering and manufacturing. Its flexible shared model allows apprentices to gain experience across multiple host employers while receiving consistent mentoring and tailored support.

They added that this inclusive approach removes traditional barriers, boosts retention, and delivers apprentices equipped with diverse, future-ready skills. By aligning closely with Enginuity’s mission, Aspire drives sustainable talent development, benefiting employers of all sizes and promoting social mobility. Together, this partnership builds a resilient workforce, closing the skills gap and fuelling regional economic growth.

Graham Reece, Regional Engagement Officer, said:

” We have spent the last ten years helping to re-ignite apprenticeships following the industrial decline in our region – linking businesses with young people wishing to become apprentices. To date we have helped more than 200 people and we have so much more to do.”

Ann Watson, CEO of Enginuity, which was formerly a sector skills council, said:

“What a glorious night – a time to celebrate the strength and depth of great British Engineering and Manufacturing – and the inspiring people that serve the sector. “We are often made aware of the problems that exist in the sector, but the winners and nominees, honoured here tonight are testimony to the bright future that exists, if we combine forces and optimise our collective efforts. “This country is awash with talent – it’s now up to those in positions of power and responsibility, working with Enginuity the ‘Sector Connector’, to make the most of it and push on for growth and the greater good.”

Other Enginuity Skills Awards 2025 Winners:

Advanced Level Apprentice, sponsored by BAE Systems:

Recognising an apprentice whose commitment to learning and developing skills is making a valued contribution to the workplace, making them an ideal role model to encourage others into engineering and manufacturing careers.

Erin Lowe (20), from Worcester, Level 3 Electrical Apprentice at Yamazaki Mazak UK Ltd, who receives £1,000 in prize money.

Inspired by her grandfather, Erin pursued engineering with passion since childhood, building models and circuits. Winning a national engineering competition in Year 11 confirmed my path. Erin’s apprenticeship at Mazak has boosted her confidence—from leading factory tours to presenting before large groups. As one of two women on the shop floor, she’s grown resilient and proactive, driving projects like reducing paperwork through digital solutions that save costs and benefit the environment. She is committed to inspiring others, especially young girls, to explore engineering by sharing her journey and breaking down barriers in this traditionally male-dominated industry.

Erin said:

“This is a massive boost for my career – truly life-changing and life-affirming. I can’t wait to ring my mum Sharon and dad Phillip to celebrate. They are watching the live stream and will be going mad at home. Thank you so much to all that have helped me become so accomplished over the years.”

Graduate, Degree or Higher-Level Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by Rolls-Royce (who weren’t involved in judging the category)

Recognising a graduate or apprentice whose commitment, innovative thinking, and skills are making a valued contribution to the workplace and wider industry.

Hannah Livingstone (21), from Greenock, Materials Engineering Degree Apprentice at Rolls-Royce in Derby – who receives £1,000 in prize money.

After realising university alone wasn’t the right path, Hannah a degree-level apprentice found her stride in the Materials Engineering programme at Rolls-Royce. Since then, she’s delivered measurable impact—saving over £75,000 annually through defect reduction projects—while gaining hands-on experience with cutting-edge research tools. Beyond the workplace, she’s championed diversity in STEM, chaired the company’s Education Outreach committee, and become a relatable role model for young women in engineering. Her journey reflects the true power of degree apprenticeships: combining academic success with real-world impact.

She said:

“Having come from a relatively deprived area I know that there are too many people out there that don’t believe that they can achieve. I was all but written off at school as I wasn’t seen as academic. “I have made it my business to go back twice and show them how well I was doing. It shouldn’t be about the postcode you were born in – just go and do it.”

T Level Student, sponsored by Eduqas and EAL:

Recognising a student whose commitment to learning and skills development in both education and the workplace positions them as an inspiring role model for careers in engineering and manufacturing.

Mohammed Mahmood (20), from Newcastle Under Lyne T Level Student at Newcastle and Stafford College Group who receives £1,000 in prize money

Mohammed’s journey from Sudan to the UK is one of resilience and determination. Arriving with limited English and no industry experience, he chose the T Level in Building Services Engineering to gain both technical knowledge and practical skills. Through placements with Sodexo and 24-7 Group and developed hands-on experience in electrical engineering while balancing studies and work to support their family. With strong support from tutors and industry bootcamps like Regeneration Brainery, Mohammed secured university offers and a degree apprenticeship. He now inspires others from disadvantaged backgrounds to pursue engineering, proving that education transforms lives.

“Having arrived in Portsmouth just four years ago from war torn Sudan – I am so proud of what I have achieved.”

Training Provider Skills Champion, sponsored by EAL:

Recognising outstanding commitment to learning and skills development that supports sustainable engineering and manufacturing growth through partnerships between providers and employers.

UWE Bristol

Since 2017, UWE Bristol has successfully delivered degree apprenticeships in Engineering and the Built Environment, supporting over 1,000 apprentices with achievement rates up to 100%. Their groundbreaking Women in Industry project tackles skills shortages and diversity gaps by partnering with employers and STEM networks to boost female and underrepresented group participation. Through mentoring, employer engagement, and community outreach, UWE has increased the number of female apprenticeship applicants by 60% in one year and expanded employer collaboration. UWE’s holistic, evidence-based approach is driving inclusive growth and closing skills gaps in the engineering and manufacturing sectors across the West of England.

Dr Laura Fogg Rogers, Associate Professor said:

“So proud to pick-up this award, which is testimony to fantastic degree programs and mentoring my colleagues and I carry out. We are focussing on skilling, retention and diversity to ensure that we can continue to support and boost the sector.”

SME Employer Skills Champion, sponsored by The National Network of Institutes of Technology:

Recognising outstanding commitment by an engineering or manufacturing SME employer to sustainable business improvement through learning and development.

Useful Simple Trust, Blackfriars, London

UST exemplifies excellence in skills development through a structured, forward-thinking approach. By embedding learning in their 2024-28 Business Plan, they address critical gaps in climate adaptation, regenerative design, digital and carbon literacy. Their innovative programmes—such as Carbon Literacy and Critical Thinking training—empower employees and foster inclusivity, supported by strong EDI commitments and leadership development. UST’s collaborative culture, industry partnerships, and investment in continuous learning ensure their workforce is equipped to lead sustainable transformation in the built environment. As a social enterprise, UST’s measurable impact drives sector-wide progress and inspires lasting change.

Eva McNamara, said:

“We take great pride in this award, it’s amazing recognition and will use it to energise our work. Our focus is on future skills with a view to what our planet needs.”

Large Employer Skills Champion, sponsored by Learning and Work Institute

Recognising outstanding commitment by a large engineering or manufacturing employer to sustainable business improvement through learning and development.

Kilnbridge Construction, Canning Town, London

Kilnbridge has transformed talent development to tackle the industry-wide skills crisis. Shifting from reliance on self-employed engineers, the firm launched a robust graduate programme with ICE, apprenticeships, and extensive outreach—engaging thousands of students annually. By embedding learning and mentorship across all four in-house businesses, Kilnbridge nurtures future engineers through hands-on experience and clear career pathways. This strategic, generational focus increased PAYE employees by 3% in six months and achieved record apprentice numbers. Kilnbridge’s holistic approach—combining education, recruitment, and culture change—sets a new standard in sustainable workforce growth within construction and civil engineering.

Serhiy Luguyi, Trainer and Assessor said:

“Skills are a great way to ensure that young people can be socially mobile. I came here 20 years ago from the Ukraine and worked my way up. This award shows just how much we value our apprentices. We are immensely proud.”

New Talent Inspiration Programme of the Year, sponsored by Biffa:

Recognising a programme that has used innovative or different means to successfully attract new talent into the engineering and manufacturing sector.

Empowering NEET Young People to Choose Engineering As a Career, Engineered Learning, who receive a £10,000 grant to continue their great work.

As an alternative education provider, Engineered Learning empower vulnerable NEET young people or those with EHCPs to access engineering careers through accredited fabrication, welding, and motor vehicle skills. For 13 years, their authentic industry workshop has offered hands-on learning, combining skilled engineering staff with youth work expertise. Their innovative programme delivers NCFE Level 1 qualifications, practical skills, and vital workplace experiences, transforming lives and improving employability. With strong local authority support and proven impact, they break cycles of unemployment, building confidence and opening pathways into engineering and manufacturing careers for young people often excluded from traditional education.

Dan Read, MD and Tutor, said:

“We cannot afford to lose some many young people out of the system and let them squander their lives – we believe in catching them in a safety net and giving them another chance. They are natural survivors and have so much to offer.”

The Best of British Engineering Award sponsored by Enginuity

Mohammed Mahmood