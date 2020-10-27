Ask Cardiff 2020: Help us Plan the Future of Our City

The annual Council survey that gives people living and working in Cardiff the chance to have their say on public services in the city has launched.

Every year, Ask Cardiff gives residents and visitors an opportunity to share their views and experiences of council and other public services. Feedback received from the survey informs the design and development of future services in the city.

Ask Cardiff 2020 covers a range of topics including the quality of services in the city, how satisfied people are with their community as a place to live, their views on jobs and housing, the economy and the local environment as well as community safety.

This year’s survey also includes questions on people’s opinion about how Cardiff should recover from the impact of COVID-19 and how the pandemic has affected them personally.

Cabinet Member for Finance, Modernisation and Performance, Cllr Chris Weaver, said:

“Residents’ views, experiences and ideas about the city as a whole as well as their own neighbourhood are really important to help us plan the future of our city and give us a better understanding of how well we are performing and what things can be improved. “We want to know if people are satisfied or dissatisfied with services in the city and the way they are delivered, whether they think our services provide good value for money and how well they feel they can have their say on local issues. It’s important that we hear from as many people as possible from all parts of the city so that the views of a wide range of citizens are represented. “This year, the pandemic has brought a lot of changes to the way we live our lives on so many different levels. We are interested in hearing what's changed for residents, and how they feel about those changes to enable us to reshape services that meet the needs of residents in the future.”

The Ask Cardiff survey takes around 20 minutes to complete and is available here:

www.cardiff.gov.uk/askcardiff2020 until November 22. Residents who complete the survey can be entered into a prize draw to win one of ten £50 Love to Shop vouchers, which can be spent in a wide variety of high street stores.