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26 May 2026

PAppointments

Ashok Ahir Appointed WRU Director of Corporate Affairs

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Ashok Ahir has been appointed to the newly created post of Director of Corporate Affairs at the Welsh Rugby Union.

The former Director of Communications for the Wales Office and Deputy Director of Communications with the UK Cabinet Office started his media career as a BBC News and BBC Cymru Wales journalist, before spending more than a decade leading the BBC’s politics team in Cardiff. For the past four years he has been Director of Communications and Engagement at the qualifications regulator, Qualifications Wales.

He is also an experienced organisational leader, serving as the current President of the National Library of Wales and was the Chair of one of Europe's largest cultural festivals – the National Eisteddfod of Wales – for many years.

“Ashok brings extensive communications and media expertise and a strong understanding of the public and political landscape in Wales and across the UK. We are delighted to welcome him to the WRU at such an important time for the organisation,” said WRU CEO Abi Tierney.

 

“Ashok’s remit will be to enhance and develop our strategic approach, by highlighting and emphasising this fundamental strength of, and central focus for, the WRU.”

In his new role, Ahir will help shape the WRU’s public voice across Wales and beyond, supporting engagement with fans, partners, communities, media and wider public life.

“I am both excited and honoured to be joining the WRU in this role,” said Ahir, who lives in Penarth and will continue in his role as President of the National Library of Wales.

 

“Welsh rugby holds a unique place in the life of the nation, and I will work with colleagues across the organisation and the wider game to support the aims and ambitions of our One Wales strategy, helping to tell the story of the game in Wales with clarity, confidence and authenticity.”

 



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