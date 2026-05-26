Ashok Ahir Appointed WRU Director of Corporate Affairs

Ashok Ahir has been appointed to the newly created post of Director of Corporate Affairs at the Welsh Rugby Union.

The former Director of Communications for the Wales Office and Deputy Director of Communications with the UK Cabinet Office started his media career as a BBC News and BBC Cymru Wales journalist, before spending more than a decade leading the BBC’s politics team in Cardiff. For the past four years he has been Director of Communications and Engagement at the qualifications regulator, Qualifications Wales.

He is also an experienced organisational leader, serving as the current President of the National Library of Wales and was the Chair of one of Europe's largest cultural festivals – the National Eisteddfod of Wales – for many years.

“Ashok brings extensive communications and media expertise and a strong understanding of the public and political landscape in Wales and across the UK. We are delighted to welcome him to the WRU at such an important time for the organisation,” said WRU CEO Abi Tierney. “Ashok’s remit will be to enhance and develop our strategic approach, by highlighting and emphasising this fundamental strength of, and central focus for, the WRU.”

In his new role, Ahir will help shape the WRU’s public voice across Wales and beyond, supporting engagement with fans, partners, communities, media and wider public life.