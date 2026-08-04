Asda Launches Welsh Supplier Development Programme With Food and Drink Wales

Asda is teaming up with Food and Drink Wales to launch a Supplier Development Programme to help companies across the country upskill and grow their businesses.

The initiative will involve more than 30 local suppliers from across Wales sharing insights on everything from compliance and marketing to product development, logistics and account management.

Maisie McNab, Asda Local Buyer for Wales, said:

“Supporting local suppliers is crucial for a strong and thriving supply chain in Wales. Bringing local products to our customers and making them accessible is a key priority, and this bespoke programme, one which will see us working closely with producers is an exciting opportunity to share hands-on and practical advice, helping suppliers unlock their full potential. “The initiative comes with a focus on growth and opportunity, developing skills within companies across Wales with the aim of improving work processes, boosting sales and enhancing skills right across the food and drink industry. It's an exciting opportunity to enhance crucial relationships and build a resilient and competitive sector, fit for the future.”

The Supplier Development Programme, backed by the Welsh Government, will run over three days between August and October, including Asda's Coryton store in Cardiff and its Chepstow depot, with input from a list of Asda figures and key stakeholders.

During their store visit, suppliers will meet Asda Senior Directors and General Store Managers to discuss their business proposals, receiving one-to-one feedback on their propositions and advice on where to improve.

In Chepstow, they will gain insights on supply chain and logistics, with advice on everything from delivery solutions to booking a slot in one of Asda's depots, while a final day at the retailer's headquarters in Leeds will focus on finance, trading and Asda systems.

Carmarthen brand Tovali Soft Drinks, which has supplied its dilutable squash to Asda for more than 13 years, is among the businesses enrolled on the programme.

Operations and Commercial Director Karen Davies said:

“This initiative reflects Asda's ongoing commitment to the quality Welsh brands shoppers value. “We're looking forward to working closely with the team, enhancing an already valued relationship, and learning more about working cohesively at all stages of the supply chain, something that will ultimately increase customer value.”

Other suppliers enrolled on the programme include South Caernarfon Creameries' Dragon Cheese, Popty Conwy Bakery, Cardiff drinks company Lowes Pop and Radnor Hills.

Gwynfor Evans, Retail Marketing Manager at the Powys-based soft drinks brand, said:

“We're incredibly excited to be involved in the programme one we hope will strengthen our relationship with Asda and our customers across Wales. “Innovation is at the heart of what we do, and support from such a key partner is something we intend to make the most of as we look to the future.”

Welsh Government Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, Llyr Gruffydd, said: