Asbestos Specialist Buys Newport Industrial Unit

Expanding asbestos-handling specialist City Environmental Services (UK) Ltd has invested £275,000 in buying larger premises in Adelaide Street, Newport.

The company purchased the 3,694 sq ft detached industrial unit in Adelaide Street earlier this year for £173,600 and has invested more than £100,000 in refurbishing it to suit its needs.

Property consultancy Knight Frank advised the seller on the sale. Tom Griffiths, from Knight Frank’s Industrial & Logistics team in Cardiff, said:

“The industrial and warehouse unit with offices is detached and sits in a secure yard compound. CES have invested heavily to make the site suit their purpose and also plan to open a waste transfer station there.”

City Environmental Services is a privately-owned company that provides asbestos removal, surveys, training, waste management, demolition and contaminated land remediation works across the UK. Its new Newport site will mainly serve Wales and the South West.

Kieran Anderson, operations director of CES said:

“We were renting premises but due to continued growth and a further planned expansion in the area we felt the need to invest in larger premises, and with continued growth year on year we are in a financial position to purchase a property rather than rent. We liked the Adelaide Street unit’s location close to Junction 26 of the M4, and its yard space.

“Throughout the covid situation we remained trading as we had work with the NHS carrying out asbestos removal works and specialist ventilation. We have never been busier and when our new unit is fully operational we plan to invest in more staff.”