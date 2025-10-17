Arwain DGC Receives Global Praise

Arwain DGC’s pioneering work in combating antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in livestock and the environment has received praise from the highest quarter – the United Nations.

The Welsh Government-funded programme was honoured during the prestigious Food and Agricultural Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) 2025 Global Conference on Sustainable Livestock Transformation.

Held in Rome, the event saw the Arwain DGC programme recognised for its ‘outstanding demonstration of innovation in advancing Sustainable Livestock Transformation’.

Arwain DGC was invited to present its work at the three-day conference, which brought together worldwide decision makers to share their experiences, including FAO members, policymakers, farmers, private companies, industry associations, civil society representatives, NGOs, researchers, and development agencies.

The Mentera-led programme was represented by Dewi Hughes, Head of Animal Health Services, who detailed the key elements of Arwain DGC’s work streams, including antimicrobial stewardship, technical innovation, antimicrobial use monitoring (AMU), and AMR surveillance.

Dewi Hughes said:

“It was an incredible honour to represent Arwain DGC and Wales at such a prestigious global event, and to receive official recognition from the FAO for our work was the absolute pinnacle of our achievements. “Arwain DGC’s success is a testament to the vision and support of Welsh Government, and of course, the dedication and expertise of our partner organisations – Welsh Lamb and Beef Producers Ltd, University of Bristol, Aberystwyth University School of Veterinary Science, and Iechyd Da – in establishing and driving innovative and sustainable solutions to AMR and improving animal welfare.”

The theme of the FAO conference was ‘Fostering Change, Scaling Innovations, Driving Solutions’ – making it the perfect platform to share the comprehensive approach that’s been developed in Wales to address AMR in livestock and the environment.

Dewi said:

“Our model is a holistic One Health approach, which is crucial for protecting animal health, public health and the environment. By fostering a culture of excellence in antimicrobial stewardship and investing in research and global collaboration, we are actively working towards safeguarding the efficacy of vital medicines for the future. “The Arwain DGC programme is fundamentally about implementing practical, scalable solutions. Our success in Wales, which has earned national and international recognition, serves as a blueprint that can be replicated in other regions facing the same global threat. “Our presence and contribution at the FAO Global Conference affirms that Wales is a global leader in this fight, and we remain dedicated to sharing our data and learned experiences to support a more sustainable livestock transformation worldwide.”