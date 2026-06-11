Arwain DGC 2026 Antibiotic Awards Open with New Category

The achievements of young farmers and vets in combating antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in livestock and the environment in Wales are to be recognised at the 2026 Arwain DGC Vet & Farmer Awards.

Nominations are now open for the annual awards, which will be presented at the Royal Welsh Show on July 22.

For the first time, a Young Vet or Young Farmer Award has been included alongside the established Livestock Vet, Livestock Farmer, and Livestock Veterinary Practice Awards. The new category is open to young vets or young farmers aged 28 and under.

Arwain DGC is an award-winning Welsh Government-funded programme that supports vets and farmers in the fight against AMR through data-driven decision-making, innovative technologies, and the promotion of best practices.

Dewi Hughes, Arwain DGC's programme manager, said,

“Arwain DGC has become a world-leader in the fight against AMR. By working together, embracing innovation, and sharing knowledge, farmers and vets are crucial to ensuring that antibiotics remain effective for animal and human health. “The Vet and Farmer Awards were established to reflect their hard work and publicly recognise their commitment and achievements. We now want to build on their legacy and highlight the enthusiasm and dedication shown by the younger generation of vets and farmers in the continuing fight against AMR.”

The closing date is June 25th, 2026.

Nominations may be submitted via the QR code below.