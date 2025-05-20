Artists Wanted for Multi-million Pound Mural Symbolising Rhyl’s Regeneration

Artist and facilitator Ffion Pritchard is appealing for up to 10 creatives from across Denbighshire to produce a mural for the Ein Rhyl/Our Rhyl campaign.

Supported by Rhyl Neighbourhood Board and Balfour Beatty – which carried out the East Parade redevelopment – the vision is to showcase the history and heart of the popular Welsh resort, leaving a legacy for future generations.

Currently engaging with community groups, schools, businesses and the voluntary sector, Ffion, from Bangor, believes the concrete collaboration will stand the test of time and unite people in championing the area via up to 60 pre-cast units to be installed this August.

“Each artist will be tasked with creating a panel which represents the diverse, vibrant and creative communities of Rhyl,” she said. “In addition to this work – which will be designed then printed on durable material, such as aluminium – we will hold workshops with schools and youth clubs to help create a thriving mural trail to reflect Rhyl today, reflecting on the past and its bright future. “We want it to capture the excitement and progress happening in the town, which is a hive of activity with so many innovators, creatives, artists and young people. “This will be a platform for them, a unique opportunity, so we hope to see a lot of engagement and enthusiasm for the project over the coming months.”

Ffion’s own background is in creative media and commercial illustration, with a focus on society, health and “the power of storytelling”.

A graduate of the University of Brighton, she will begin a Master’s degree in Arts Practice: Art, Health and Wellbeing at the University of South Wales in September, having worked with a wide range of organisations and charities, including dementia cafes, homeless shelters and parent and child groups.

Craig Sparrow, chair of Rhyl Neighbourhood Board, says the installation will be the “perfect symbol” for the Ein Rhyl/Our Rhyl campaign, a £20 million regeneration strategy that will create employment, improve infrastructure and remove barriers to opportunity over the next 10 years, funded by the UK Government’s Plan for Neighbourhoods programme.

He said:

“As we begin a new chapter for the town, driven by the transformative action plan and timeline currently being drawn up by the Board, this is a fantastic project that will fuel creativity and passion in the area. “It will also act as the perfect symbol for the next decade of regeneration and beyond, giving young people in particular a sense of ownership and pride in their community. “We can’t wait to see what they and Ffion come up with, I’m sure it’s going to be incredible and really brighten up the seafront, bringing life to the promenade and a touch of colour to the vital sea defences constructed in past years.”

Working on behalf of Denbighshire County Council, Balfour Beatty led on this project, which involved removing the old promenade and sea walls, as well as widening and lifting the new promenade to provide a better shared space for pedestrians and cyclists.

They also built a concrete-stepped revetment structure to reduce flooding risk and erosion which will protect more than 600 properties previously affected by flooding in Central Rhyl.