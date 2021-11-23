Artist Wanted to Create Public Installation at Wales’s Biggest Woodland Project

Coed Cadw, the Woodland Trust in Wales, is calling for Expressions of Interest from artists, sculptors, and makers for an exciting public art installation at their most recent woodland acquisition in Neath, South Wales.

The artistic feature will form part of a £2.2m project at Brynau, the largest woodland creation project ever to be undertaken by the charity in Wales.

Situated among Welsh rolling hills and stunning scenery, the site encompasses 235 acres of wildlife-friendly space in the industrial heartland of Wales. In easy reach of 530,000 people, it provides an opportunity to connect much of the Welsh population with nature and create a peaceful oasis above Neath's urban sprawl.

This wood was secured for the future thanks to public response to an urgent appeal; once completed, new woodland added to the site will be the size of some 100 rugby pitches. Brynau is also designated Plant! site, meaning there is a tree planted for every child born or adopted in Wales as part of a scheme introduced by the Welsh Government.

To celebrate all that has been achieved, Coed Cadw is making £30,000 available to fund the creation of an installation which highlights the special historic features of the site, and its relevance to modern day, environmental challenges.

In particular, the charity is keen to hear from local artists who have a passion for Wales’ natural habitats, and a desire to use sustainable materials which align with Coed Cadw’s ethos and mission. The final piece will need to reflect a woodland theme, portraying woods, trees and nature in their important role to combat climate change – as well as having a strong Welsh identity.

Sophie Thomas, Engagement and Communications Officer for Coed Cadw said:

“The interpretive sculpture will take centre stage at a site that is held dear to the local community who have cherished its wild, green spaces for generations. The new native woodland is designed to buffer and protect the existing ancient woods; providing habitat for wildlife and capturing carbon all whilst helping to mitigate flooding in the area. Many have commented that the ancient woods here were their playground growing up and are happy that such a rare habitat is now safeguarded for the future.”

Interested artists will need to include a CV or biography clearly demonstrating prior and relevant experience, and up to six examples of previous works. The application deadline is 1st December 2021.

To find out more and apply, please visit: https://www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/support-us/give/appeals/brynau-farm/outdoor-sculpture-for-brynau