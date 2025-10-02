Artist Paints Trig Point to Celebrate AONB Anniversary

The Clwydian Range and Dee Valley is celebrating 40 years since becoming an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) this year.

To celebrate this milestone, the trig point at the summit of Moel Famau has been painted. Completed by David Setter, who has previously designed murals and ran workshops in Loggerheads, the artwork depicts a black grouse, curlew and skylark, which are all ground nesting birds that make up some of the soundscape that can be heard throughout the spring in the Clwydian Range.

Originally erected by Ordnance Survey from 1935, trig points are concrete pillars that were strategically placed to help accurately retriangulate Great Britain, forming the backbone of modern map-making.

Designated in 1985 by the Secretary of State for Wales under the National Parks and Access to Countryside Act 1949, the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley AONB spans over 390 square kilometres.

Councillor Alan James, Lead Member for Local Development and Planning said: