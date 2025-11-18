Army Veteran Takes on New Role for Major Welsh Housebuilder

Persimmon Homes East Wales has appointed an Army veteran as its new contracts manager.

Matthew Coyle takes on the position and will be covering various sites, including major sites in northwest Cardiff and east Newport, and will be responsible for the overall running of a development’s work programme, on-site health and safety, and quality standards, as well as leading relationships with sub-contractors.

Matthew joins the accredited five-star housebuilder after working in site management roles for DWH and Barratt-Redrow, having started his career in construction management in 2017.

After leaving school, he joined the Parachute Regiment, completing two tours of Afghanistan, and then worked in private security in Iraq across a period of 11 years.

The native Glaswegian, who has been Wales-based for the last 20 years, brings with him an impressive record in the industry, having won several awards acknowledging his work for Quality as well as Health and Safety.

Matthew has won several Pride in the Job awards since 2022, lauded by the National House Building Council with Seals of Excellence and the coveted Regional award for Wales.

Persimmon Homes East Wales has homes for sale in Cardiff, Ebbw Vale, Merthyr Tydfil, and Newport, as well as Lydney and Leominster. It recently received planning permission to bring 172 homes to Caerphilly.

Matthew said:

“I am really pleased to be joining Persimmon’s east Wales operations, taking on a role where I can help deliver much-needed homes across the region. “I enjoy the challenge of working for a developer with high-standards and having the opportunity to shape the way in which our housing developments are delivered. “I take matters of health and safety as well as delivering quality homes seriously and I look forward to playing my part in building on Persimmon’s five-star reputation.”

Persimmon Homes East Wales Managing Director Lee Hawker added: