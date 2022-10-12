Aria Care Home Recognised in National Awards for its Outstanding Care to Residents

Aria Care Home, a 28-bed eldercare home based in Newport, has been shortlisted for three national care awards – two for the home itself and one for its Managing Director, Ali Al-Mufti.

The care home has been named as a finalist in two categories at the Caring UK Awards – national awards which has recognised Aria’s excellence and achievement for both Care Home of the Year (Wales and Midlands) and Best Initiative in Care, taking place in Leicester on December 1st.

To further add to the success, Aria’s Managing Director, Ali Al-Mufti, has been shortlisted for the Leader of the Future Award at the Leaders in Care Awards, on the 11th of October in Birmingham.

The care home, based in Newport, offers its patients first-class care from highly qualified and experienced staff who deliver around-the clock care covering residential, dementia and respite needs. Having a diverse range of amenities and opportunities, Aria Care Home offers residents’ surroundings that fit their lifestyle and care needs. It averages 60 monthly enquiries from new residents due to the excellent care of its elderly patients.

The home has also been an accredited Real Living Wage employer for the past 12 months, offering additional schemes such as employee wellness schemes to support the mental health of team members. To that end, Aria has achieved an ambitious target of 0% in staffing turnover for much of the year.

Caring UK Awards said of the shortlisted nominees:

“Never has there been a more appropriate time to recognise the amazing and selfless contribution that our carers make and how they have given so much to protect and care for their residents in the face of unprecedented challenges.”

Managing Director of Aria Care home, Ali Al-Mufti said of the nominations:

“It has been an incredible year for Aria Care Home. I am thrilled for everyone here that the things we do to try and always better the care we provide to our residents, and the hard work of our team members has been acknowledged on a national level. The team have cultivated a remarkable culture here this year and understands the importance of love and support not only for our residents, but each other as well. “Our team worked diligently and selflessly during the covid outbreak, having to deal with some of the most challenging times ever seen in the sector and did so with unrelenting selflessness and resilience. They are an amazing group of people, and I am so proud of all of them.”

The home has been regularly named in the “Top 20 Care Homes in Wales”, accredited by carehome.co.uk which is determined solely by reviews from residents and their families.

Having worked in the care industry for over 11 years, Ali added