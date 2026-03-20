Arena Celebrates a Million Visitors Landmark

More than one million visits have now been made to the Swansea Building Society Arena since it opened in 2022.

The milestone highlights the venue's growing role as a major destination for live entertainment, conferences and events in South Wales.

Developed by Swansea Council and part-funded by the Swansea Bay City Deal, the arena is operated by ATG Entertainment and forms a key part of the Copr Bay regeneration scheme that also includes Amy Dilwyn Park and the bridge over Oystermouth Road.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Leader of Swansea Council, said:

“Welcoming one million visitors in just a few years is a fantastic milestone for the Swansea Building Society Arena. “The venue has quickly established itself as one of the most important cultural and economic assets in our city, attracting audiences from across Wales and beyond. “As well as bringing major entertainment to Swansea, the arena is also playing a key role in supporting conferences, exhibitions, graduations and community events, helping to drive footfall and activity in the Copr Bay area. “This success shows how important the arena is to Swansea's ongoing regeneration and its growing reputation as a vibrant destination for culture and events.”

Matt Blackhouse, Venue Director at the Swansea Building Society Arena, said:

“Reaching the one million visitor mark is a huge moment for the arena which reflects the wide range of events that have taken place here since opening. “We've welcomed audiences for live music, comedy, theatre, conferences, banquets and graduations, as well as creative learning activities and community events. “With an exciting programme of shows and events planned over the coming months and into next year, we're looking forward to welcoming many more visitors through our doors.”

Recent highlights at the arena have included performances by The Manic Street Preachers, Bob Dylan and Wet Wet Wet, comedy from John Bishop, and major touring productions such as Riverdance, Sunny Afternoon and Mamma Mia.

The programme continues with major music, comedy and theatre events scheduled throughout 2026 and beyond, including performances by 10cc, comedian Russell Howard, and Ocean Colour Scene.