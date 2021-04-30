Are You a North Wales Net Zero Hero?

The race to transform Wales into a new zero carbon economy with a sustainable future is at the heart of a pioneering initiative by North Wales Mersey Dee Business Council.

The Net Zero 2021 online conference on Thursday May 20 will bring together businesses and industries from all sectors across the North Wales and Mersey Dee area – showcasing how enterprises of any size can reduce their carbon footprint and improve their performance at the same time.

This unique online event will also feature a celebration of those climate change heroes leading the battle to reduce carbon emissions through the first Net Zero Leaders awards for the area, with any organisation registering to attend Net Zero 2021(https://netzero2021.eventbrite.co.uk) being invited to apply for the awards. Winners will be announced during the conference with follow up activity to showcase their track record and best practice in reducing their environmental impact.

The Net Zero Leaders will be chosen by a distinguished panel of judges across three categories:

Micro Businesses & Start-Ups

Small Businesses

Medium/Large Businesses

Sectors featured at the conference include Buildings & Construction, Energy & Transport, Food & Retail, Manufacturing and Tourism & Hospitality. Businesses and organisations taking part include Airbus, Iceland, Liverpool John Lennon Airport, NatWest and Siemens – as well as Kier, RibRide, Harlech Foodservice, Anglesey Sea Zoo, Tata Steel, Clwyd Alyn Housing, CITB, Development Bank Wales, Innovate UK and the Carbon Trust.

“Our region is uniquely well-placed to be at the forefront of the UK’s drive to be a Net Zero nation”

Ashley Rogers, Commercial Director of the North Wales Mersey Dee Business Council, is passionate about the event being a real catalyst for action on climate change: “There are businesses large and small pioneering change in decarbonising their operations across a region that is uniquely well-placed to be at the forefront of the UK’s drive to be a Net Zero nation. This area has the capability to harness wind, solar and tidal power, as well as developing major plans around our hydrogen and a Nuclear skills base but getting to Net Zero is not just about low carbon energy and new green jobs but also decarbonising our existing businesses in Tourism, Manufacturing, Transport, Construction and other sectors.

“Now we want to recognise the companies that are already leading the way towards Net Zero and celebrate their role as pathfinders to this goal.”

One of the UK’s biggest banks, NatWest, has already achieved Net Zero status and aims to be climate positive by 2025 by working with its 35,000 small and medium sized businesses in Wales to reduce their emissions.

“It’s essential that we identify the pioneers already championing the region’s transition towards a carbon zero economy”

Kevin Morgan, NatWest’s Senior Director of Wales Business Banking, is scheduled to speak at Net Zero 2021.

He said: “It’s essential that we identify the pioneers already championing the region’s transition towards a carbon zero economy – the positive role models that can generate a significant impact within their local communities.

“The climate change battle needs to be in the hands of the many – and the local business leaders that have already stepped up to the challenge are the top of the pyramid, demonstrating the art of possible to all businesses.

“A multi-layered collaborative approach is essential to drive positive change among the businesses and communities we serve in North Wales – engaging and working with those that have already grasped the responsibility for leading this area.

“Just like the leaders we are identifying, NatWest is determined to not just play our part, but to lead on the collaboration and cooperation that is so critical to influencing the transition to a low carbon future.”