Are You a Large or Small Business Looking to Dispose of Your Electrical Waste?

Are You a Large or Small Business Looking to Dispose of Your Electrical Waste?

With the WEEE Recycling Service for Businesses, businesses throughout Wales now have the opportunity to recycle old and once valued electrical and electronic equipment. If you need to declutter and create space, recycling safely can really help.

The Keep Wales Tidy collection scheme is a partnership with A&LH Environment, an accredited IT disposal service, which enables businesses to dispose of unwanted equipment in one, all-encompassing collection service, in the knowledge you are minimising the impact and maximising your contribution to the environment.

A&LH Environmental Services holds the ISO 9001, 14001, 27001 and 45001 Certifications and is an Approved Authorised Treatment Facility (AATF). Achievement of these certificates requires the highest levels of data deletion and data waste safety treatment.

Electrical and electronic products contain a variety of hazardous substances which have the potential to cause lasting damage to the environment, wildlife, and human health. Substances included in electrical elements include arsenic, lead and mercury – all of which are dangerous when disposed of irresponsibly.

What can be collected?

Routers

Servers

Desktop computers

Tablets

Laptops

Monitors

Projectors

TVs

White goods

Fluorescent bulbs

Some medical equipment

School whiteboards

What can’t be collected?

Furniture

Batteries that you’d find in your home

Printer cartridges

The WEEE Recycling scheme is a great way to show your commitment to sustainability, climate change and the circular economy.

Keep Wales Tidy get a share of any profit made which is re-invested into community and education work, enabling them to continue to run programmes which will benefit the people of Wales.

They are always looking to build new partnerships with businesses so if your business is interested in working with them, contact their recycling team at [email protected]

To find out more, visit; WEEE Recycling Scheme