Are Overdue Invoices Causing Your Business Financial Problems?

Cashflow is the lifeblood of a company however many small businesses often end up in financial difficulty when customers fail to pay invoices on time. It's an issue Peter Lynn & Partners help with on an almost daily basis and a question we are regularly asked is:

Q: “I have a client who gives us a lot of work but has recently failed to pay my last few invoices.  He promises payment and wants continued supply. I fear he may be in trouble and will leave me unpaid”

A: Do not supply more without discussing and seeing a repayment scheme in action.

  • Get a personal letter from the director or partner concerned confirming (and ideally guaranteeing) the payment scheme.
  • Make sure you have full details of the client and up to date registered office address.
  • Do a credit and/or company search if you can or ask a lawyer to do so.
  • Check your own T&C’s cover recovering goods for non- payment.

There are many options open to you depending on the circumstances.

Your first duty is to your own business and the families it supports. Get paid.

For expert advice on debt recovery, or to set up Terms & Conditions of Business, contact the specialists at Peter Lynn & Partners today

Peter Lynn and Partners was established in 1999 to offer top quality commercial and civil advice to businesses and people in Swansea. With several offices in the heart of the Swansea area and a base in Cardiff as well, PL&P offer a wide range of legal advice and services to individuals and businesses across the South Wales region.

Their experienced solicitors provide a high quality service, which is tailored to the specific legal needs of the client, and ultimately aim to be ‘Preventing Legal Problems.’ We provide our clients professional legal services in lots of different sectors including Personal Injury, Family Law, Wills and Trusts, Residential Property, Commercial Property, Litigation and Dispute Resolution, Criminal Law, Agricultural Law, and Sports and Entertainment Law.

Peter Lynn and Partners have 40 members of staff which contain nine partners, 21 qualified solicitors and paralegals who are backed by a team of seven support staff. They are committed to securing the best outcome for all our clients.
 

