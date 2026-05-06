Archwood Group Achieves Fifth Planet Mark Certification Amid 73% Emissions Reduction

Archwood Group, the North Wales-based timber manufacturer behind the Richard Burbidge and Atkinson & Kirby brands, has achieved Planet Mark certification for a fifth consecutive year, with independent verification of its carbon footprint and continued year-on-year improvement.

Since joining the UN’s Race to Zero campaign in 2021, the Group has reduced its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 73% against its baseline year, as part of its long-term commitment to achieving Net Zero by 2050.

This latest certification reflects continued progress across energy generation, electrification, waste reduction and responsible sourcing.

Key achievements include:

Scope 1 and 2 emissions reduced by 73% versus baseline year since joining the UN Race to Zero campaign in 2021.

2,600 solar panels now generate 40–50% of electricity at the North Wales factory, saving over 2,260 tonnes of CO₂, equivalent to planting 1,250 trees and exporting over 800,000 kWh of renewable energy to the national grid.

A long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) ensures all remaining electricity is sourced from 100% verified renewable UK energy.

98% of timber used is FSC or PEFC certified, supporting responsible forest management and sustainable sourcing.

90% of their forklifts now zero-emission, with plans to fully decarbonise the HGV fleet by 2030.

100% of wood waste is recycled for animal bedding, cat litter, panel boards and site heating. Total waste has been reduced by 40% over the last three years.

Ongoing support for local schools, charities and community initiatives, including mock interviews, work placements and fundraising activity.

Josh Burbidge, Managing Director of Archwood Group, said:

“We’ve made strong progress on our Net Zero journey, reducing our Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 73% compared to our baseline year. While this is a significant milestone, there is still more to do. We remain focused on reducing our environmental impact and continuing to improve across all areas of the business.”

Looking ahead, Archwood Group has set the following long-term targets:

2028: Self-generate 100% of renewable energy needs

2029: Decarbonise the HGV fleet

2030: Achieve a 50% reduction in total emissions

2050: Reach Net Zero

The Group continues to work with suppliers and partners to support emissions reductions across its wider supply chain.