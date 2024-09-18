Archives Event Showcases Life in the 1920s

Visitors to an event at the North East Wales Archives in Ruthin got to discover what life was like in 1920s North East Wales.

The free event showcased some of the best of the Archives’ collections including photographs, records related to the Women’s Peace Petition, newspapers and other records focussing on life in the 1920s.

There was an opportunity for attendees to work with local artist, Rachel Evans, who has been working with the archives to create an art project for children based on local archival collections.

A guest photographer also showcased their services, allowing attendees to take away one-of-a-kind portraits developed in just five minutes, using the only street box camera in Wales.

The event also gave the team a chance to talk about the Creative Archives project. The project, funded via the National Lottery Heritage development grant funding, will enable the service to further develop plans for moving to a new archive centre in Mold and delivery of an activity programme.

Councillor Emrys Wynne, Lead Member for Welsh Language, Culture and Heritage said:

“This event allowed residents to take a step back and be immersed in the history of their local area. Residents got to see some of the best of our archives collections from 100 years ago.”

Sarah Roberts, Archivist at North East Wales Archives said: