Architecture Students Support Public Consultation Shaping the Future of Swansea’s Parks

University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) Architecture students are helping Swansea residents have their say on the future of the city’s parks.

As part of a major public consultation, students supported a community engagement event at the National Waterfront Museum’s One-Stop Info Shop, gathering valuable insights to shape a new vision for Swansea’s green spaces.

Swansea Council has commissioned Counterculture to develop a new Parks Development Strategy, setting out short, medium, and long-term plans to improve parks and maximise their role in everyday life. By taking part in the consultation, the students gained hands-on experience connecting with the public and understanding how real-world planning decisions are made.

Ian Standen, Senior Lecturer and Programme Director of Architecture, said:

“Seeing our students applying their developing skills in a live consultation environment is incredibly powerful. They are learning the value of listening, how conversations influence design decisions and how architecture can meaningfully improve people’s lives. We’re proud to support a project that strengthens both Swansea’s parks and our students’ professional growth.”

Students also spoke about the value of gaining direct experience in community engagement.

“As an activity it was extremely helpful to witness how data collection works whilst engaging with people face to face and understanding what they need through conversations and converting it into tabular data,” said Helena Cuciureanu, a Year 3 Architecture Student.

Swansea Council’s vision is to create a strategy that enhances park infrastructure while strengthening opportunities for recreation and play, tourism, biodiversity and nature recovery, community engagement, inclusion, cultural identity, and health and well-being.

To ensure the strategy reflects the needs and aspirations of everyone, residents and businesses are encouraged to take part in the public survey before it closes on Sunday, 23 November at 23:59.

The results from the survey, together with feedback from the museum event, will directly inform how Swansea’s parks develop for future generations.

Swansea Council has praised and thanked the students for their help and support.

Councillor Cyril Anderson, the council’s Cabinet member for community services, said:

“Swansea’s parks and open spaces are at the heart of our communities, places where people come together to relax, play, exercise and connect with nature. “We want to make sure these spaces continue to meet the needs of our residents, now and in the future. “That’s why it’s important that we hear from as many people as possible. Whether you use your local park daily or just occasionally, your views matter.”

Council leader Cllr Rob Stewart said:

“This is a fantastic opportunity for people across Swansea to help shape a bold and inclusive vision for our parks. “We’re proud of the green spaces we have, and we’re committed to making them even better – more accessible, more sustainable, and more vibrant for everyone.”