Architecture Firm Opens Cardiff Office

PRP has opened an office in Cardiff at Capital Tower on Greyfriars Road.

It said the strategic move comes as changes to the housing quality standards and proposed building safety legislation and are set to be introduced in Wales, impacting on all existing multi-occupancy residential buildings as well as other buildings with sleeping accommodation, including hotels, hostels, and student housing.

PRP is a technical adviser to the Welsh Government on Building Safety and Building Regulations and is working on the remediation of Meridian Quay in Swansea, which includes Meridian Tower, Wales's tallest building.

The firm said the timing reflects opportunities in building remediation, retrofit and resilience across Wales as well as new housing, particularly as the Welsh Government develops its long-term housing and regeneration strategy following recent consultation.

PRP offers a full range of services including architecture, project management, building safety consultancy, principal designer and construction quality inspections.

Andrew Mellor, Partner at PRP, said:

“We've been working with the Welsh Government for several years on fire safety and building compliance, and with building owners to ensure their buildings are safe. Having a permanent base in Cardiff means that we can build on our current offer and better serve clients across Wales. We're very much looking forward to supporting clients to develop and manage high-quality safe buildings.”

The Cardiff office will serve clients across Wales and forms part of PRP’s wider growth plans.