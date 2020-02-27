Architects’ New Service Will Help People Refused Planning Permission

An architects’ practice has launched a new service aimed at helping homeowners overturn a refusal in planning permission.

Base Architecture & Design, which has an office in Conwy as well as Chester and Shrewsbury, has launched its Planning Review and Advisory Service led by Associate Joe Salt, an RIBA qualified architect and Chartered Town Planner.

The new consultancy is supported by a wealth of in-house experience including award winning multidisciplinary architects, technical advisors, a chartered landscape architect and RIBA-registered client design advisor.

Base director Harry Reece said the service had been introduced following an increasing number of approaches to the firm from people who had received householder planning refusals.

“The Planning Review and Advisory Service will offer a collaborative approach, utilising Joe’s experience of local and national planning policy and linking it to the wide architectural skill set we have within Base,” he explained. “Joe’s background in town planning coupled with extensive knowledge of domestic design and construction makes him ideally placed to review proposals that have been refused and analyse where the weaknesses lie. “Using the combined expertise within the firm we can propose strategic solutions to maximise the success of an application. It’s an exciting extension of our core business and one we are looking forward to developing.”

Joe added:

“Many planning specialists do not have the in-house architectural skills that we have at Base so we are able to look for opportunities from a policy base and design perspective, rather than just focusing on one of those strands. “With the skillset we have, we aim to maximise the chances of achieving planning permission for those who have been refused, particularly in areas of planning constraint such as the Green Belt, Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty, conservation areas and listed buildings.”

Base works on large-scale residential schemes as well as domestic new builds, extensions, renovations and refurbishments, with particular expertise in historic buildings and achieving permission for new-build properties in rural areas.

Commercially, it works in a range of sectors including social housing, retail, manufacturing, education, leisure, medical and healthcare, and is experienced in master planning.