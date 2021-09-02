Architects Invited to Shape Future of Profession

Architects from across the UK are being given the opportunity to shape the future of the profession, as part of a wholesale review that will modernise regulation and improve accessibility and innovation in the sector.

Launching a call for evidence recently, Housing Minister Christopher Pincher urged those working across the architectural and built environment professions to share their views and contribute towards a better future for the industry.

It is part of a wider review aimed at modernising regulation, improving diversity and upholding UK’s global reputation in architecture.

The call for evidence will run for 12 weeks, focusing specifically on the role of the Architects Registration Board (ARB), and will form the first part of a wider review of architectural regulation, including thematic workshops and interviews with sector representatives.

Initial findings from the review will be provided to the Housing Secretary by Spring 2022, with the outcome expected in the Summer.

Housing Minister, Rt Hon Christopher Pincher MP said:

Our architectural sector is one of the best in the world – with first-class educational institutions, world-leading practices, and a healthy export market. The review we are launching today builds on this outstanding legacy, looking to the future and exploring the changes we need for an innovative, accessible and broad profession that delivers better, greener and safer design and construction.

Alan Kershaw, Chair of the Architects Registration Board, said:

ARB has set an ambitious agenda that will modernise and transform the way we regulate. It’s essential that we have a renewed and modern policy framework to match. The government’s review asks important questions about policy and regulation and we look forward to playing a full part in shaping and supporting an architectural profession that is fit for the future.

This builds on a recent consultation on changes to the way architects are regulated, and work which is currently being conducted by the ARB through their public engagement exercises.

It also follows the launch of the Office for Place, which will draw on Britain’s world-class design expertise to support communities to turn their visions of beautiful design into local standards all new buildings will be required to meet.

The review will complement existing work and will invite responses on wider aspects including: