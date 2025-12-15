Arcadis Celebrates Completion of Two Landmark Healthcare Projects in South Wales

Arcadis, a global company delivering sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets, has completed two major healthcare projects in South Wales.

Arcadis, as part of the Kier team, was appointed by Aneurin Bevan University Health Board as the lead architect, landscape architect and interior designer to deliver Velindre @ Nevill Hall Radiotherapy Unit in Abergavenny. The new unit will provide local care and treatment for patients in the South East Wales region and will have a huge impact on reducing patient travel times, access to treatment and their general quality of life.

The new facility comprises two linear accelerators, a CT scanner, and medical physics department on the ground floor, with staff accommodation and engineering workshops located on the first floor. Patient areas including the waiting area and consultation rooms are positioned to the front of the building to take advantage of the natural views out towards the Blorenge and Brecon Beacons National Park.

Arcadis worked closely with Kier Construction to design the unit for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board and its partner organisation Velindre NHS Trust.

Arcadis was also the lead architect and again worked closely with Kier Construction and the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board on the delivery of 19 Hills Health & Wellbeing Centre in Newport. The facility, aligned with and funded by the Welsh Government’s investment programme to improve community access to health services, was recently completed and opened to the public in early 2025. Arcadis carried out specialist healthcare design and provided wider knowledge around designing for preventative care and community wellbeing. The new facility will provide clinical spaces, dental services, community connector space, wellbeing provision and agile community staff bases.

Andrew Street, Principal – UK Healthcare Practice Group Manager at Arcadis Architecture & Urbanism, said:

“The completion of both healthcare projects in South Wales underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence in delivering well designed healthcare projects to serve local communities. Our team has worked hard to ensure that we not only meet but exceed expectations set out by the Health Board and their partners. We are thrilled to have reached important milestones on two exceptional projects as we look forward to continuing to drive positive change and make a lasting impact on the communities we serve.”

Nicola Prygodzicz, Chief Executive of Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, said: