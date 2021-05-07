A&R Cleaning Services Celebrate their Eleven Year Anniversary

The commercial cleaning business which operates across Wales and the South West of England are celebrating their eleventh year in business.

Having built up a host of clients, and some of the most talented cleaners within the industry, the family business continues to go from strength to strength with some impressive growth plans for the rest of 2021 and beyond.

The Award-winning, soft facilities provider is celebrating the milestone by heading out to visit some of their longstanding clients, socially distanced of course!

A&R Services were born from very humble beginnings as MD and Co-founder Rayner Davies started an ironing business whilst balancing two young children and a community care job.

But within just a few months of launching, Rayner was able to start employing others, and naturally expand her ironing service to start covering domestic cleaning.

Following some steady growth including building a small team, in 2010 Rayner joined forces with her husband Ashley, and with his extensive background in financial services led to the creation of A&R Cleaning Services.

Fast-forward to 2021 and after over a decade in business, A&R Services now have a workforce of over 300 hundred strong.

Co-founder and MD Rayner Davies shared:

“We are absolutely delighted to have achieved this milestone, which has come from the hard work and dedication of all our cleaners, office team and the ability to work with some fantastic clients. Throughout our years in business, we have continued to keep that family-business ethos, which is something we will continue regardless the size of our company!’’

Co-founder and Finance Director Ashley Davies also commented:

“We unfortunately didn’t get the chance to celebrate our ten-year anniversary with all of our staff, and clients as we’d have liked to in 2020 – as soon as governments guidelines allow we will be arranging a belated celebration.”

The business has some exciting plans on the horizon, including the integration of industry-leading software, and are no doubt looking forward to see the next decade in business!