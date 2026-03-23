Approval Secured for Wrexham University’s New Business Gateway

Wrexham University’s proposed Business Gateway has reached a major milestone, with formal approval of its Outline Business Case (OBC) by Ambition North Wales.

The £22.9 million initiative will promote collaboration and establish an access point for businesses to the university’s expertise, research and specialist support. The Gateway is designed to help address regional challenges around productivity and specialist skills with a specific focus on innovation and growth areas including AI.

The project will be delivered in two phases, starting with the development of new incubator hubs in 2027, followed by the construction of a new, purpose-built Gateway building. Expected to open in September 2028, planning permission is already in place for the project.

The approved OBC sets out a funding package of just over £7 million from the North Wales Growth Deal, £4 million from the Flintshire and Wrexham Investment Zone and £1.5 million from Welsh Government’s MEDR (the Commission for Tertiary Education and Research), alongside match funding from the university. The project is expected to create over 130 new jobs and contribute between £77 million and £94 million additional GVA for the region.

Professor Joe Yates, Vice-Chancellor of Wrexham University, said:

“The Business Gateway represents a significant step in our mission as a modern civic university. It will provide a clear, welcoming front door for businesses and entrepreneurs to access our expertise, facilities and networks. We are committed to working with partners across all sectors to deliver a project that supports innovation, creates opportunities and will bring tangible benefits to the region.”

Cllr Dave Hughes, Leader of Flintshire County Council and Lead Member for the Growth Deal’s Innovation in High Value Manufacturing Programme, said:

“This is an ambitious proposal that can make a real difference to the economy of North Wales. The Business Gateway will bring industry and academia closer together, promoting innovation, skills development and business growth. I welcome the progress made so far and look forward to seeing the next stage of this exciting development.”

Cllr Mark Pritchard, Leader, Wrexham County Borough Council and Chair, Ambition North Wales – which works in partnership with Flintshire and Wrexham councils to deliver the Flintshire and Wrexham Investment Zone – said:

“The fact that this project will be enabled, by funding from both the Growth Deal and the Investment Zone really demonstrates our regional collaboration in action. By working closely with partners, projects such as the Business Gateway can move towards delivery and will benefit North Wales hugely.”

With OBC approval now secured, the university will move into the phase of procurement and begin developing the Full Business Case for consideration later in 2026.