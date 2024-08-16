Approval of Cydnerth Project Propels Tidal Energy Advancements

North Wales is on course to becoming a leader in the tidal energy sector following approval of the outline business case for the Cydnerth project by the North Wales Economic Ambition Board.

Approval means the project can now move on to develop a full business case – the final phase in securing Growth Deal funding before implementation. Cydnerth is part of the Menter Môn-managed Morlais tidal energy scheme off the coast of Anglesey. The new investment will fund an increased capacity grid connection linked to Morlais, which will enable it to progress towards its potential generating capacity of 240MW.

One of seven projects included in the North Wales Growth Deal’s low carbon energy programme, Cydnerth means Morlais can enable developers of tidal energy devices to deploy more turbines within the Morlais zone. The proposed expansion aims to create new jobs and supply chain opportunities for the region as well as cement the area’s position in the tidal energy.

Alwen Williams, Portfolio Director at Ambition North Wales, said:

“This step is to be welcomed and means we are closer to being in a position where we can harness more from our natural tidal resources, transforming our region into a hub for sustainable energy. Morlais is expected to generate significant economic benefits, create job opportunities, and contribute to Wales’s overall carbon reduction goals. Through innovative technology and strategic partnerships, Cydnerth will ensure North Wales is a key player in the future of tidal energy and the generation of clean electricity. “It’s important that projects deliver for our local communities and contribute towards our efforts to tackle climate change. I look forward to seeing the project progress and the positive impact Growth Deal funding has on its development.”

Gerallt Llewelyn Jones, a director with Morlais, said:

“We are grateful for the continued support of colleagues at Ambition North Wales, and we’re delighted to have reached another important milestone in the Morlais story. “As a local company, ensuring the project benefits our communities is at the heart of what we do. The vision for Morlais has always been to make sure the huge potential of the marine energy sector in terms of jobs, skills, investment and the supply chain are realised locally for Ynys Môn and across the wider region. Gaining outline business case approval is a real boost and will help ensure Morlais reaches its potential.”

Morlais is the largest consented tidal energy scheme in Europe. The substation linked to the project was completed in 2023 and the first tidal energy devices are expected to be deployed at sea in 2026.

Business cases are developed for each project within the Growth Deal and each outline business case covers the project planning phase and identifies options which deliver public value following detailed appraisals. The full business case for Cydnerth is expected to come to the Economic Ambition Board for approval later this year.