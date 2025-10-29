Approval for South West Wales Regional Transport Plan

Residents and businesses across Carmarthenshire, Neath Port Talbot, Pembrokeshire and Swansea are set to benefit from major improvements to the region’s transport network following Welsh Government approval of the South West Wales Regional Transport Plan.

The plan, which will guide investment and development in transport up to 2030, aims to make it easier, greener and more affordable for people to travel across the region.

It sets out how public transport, walking and cycling routes, and road networks will be improved to better connect communities, support local economies and create a more sustainable future for South West Wales.

The plan has been developed by the Corporate Joint Committee (CJC) for South West Wales, which brings together the four local authorities and the National Park authorities in the region.

It follows an extensive consultation process during which nearly 900 residents, businesses and community organisations shared their views on the draft plan.

The consultation showed that reliable and affordable bus and train services are among the top priorities for people across the region, along with safer walking and cycling routes, and better connections between different types of transport.

The feedback helped shape the final plan, which has now been formally approved by Welsh Government.

The next stage will involve detailed work to fine-tune the final list of schemes that will receive funding and begin delivery. These schemes will be publicised as soon as they’re confirmed.

The regional transport plan is linked to enabling better, more publicly controlled bus services and a new rail metro network with multiple new stations across the region.

Among its goals, the plan aims to:

Improve public transport connections between towns, cities and rural areas

Support the development of a South West Wales metro system linking bus and rail services

Encourage more sustainable travel options such as cycling and walking

Ensure that rural and urban communities benefit equally from better access to jobs, education and services

Cllr Rob Stewart, Chair of the South West Wales Corporate Joint Committee, said:

“Welsh Government approval of our Regional Transport Plan marks a major step forward for South West Wales. “This plan will help make everyday journeys easier, more affordable and more sustainable for residents, while also supporting businesses and new investment. “With major projects like the Swansea Bay City Deal and Celtic Freeport transforming our economy, improving how people and goods move around our region is essential. “The plan will help us build a transport system that keeps pace with growth, tackles climate change, and connects all our communities — urban and rural alike.”

Cllr Darren Price, Chair of the CJC’s Transport Sub-Committee, added:

“This plan has been shaped by the people of South West Wales. “We listened closely to residents, community groups and businesses throughout the consultation, and their views have played a vital role in creating a plan that truly reflects local priorities. “The next stage will see us develop detailed proposals and deliver real improvements that make travel across our region more reliable, inclusive and sustainable for everyone.”

Other regional transport plans across Wales have also been approved.

Ken Skates, the Welsh Government’s Cabinet Secretary for Transport, said:

“The approval of the Regional Transport Plans is a big step forward for greater collaboration across our regions in Wales. “Regional Transport Plans set out policies for the implementation by local transport authorities of Llwybr Newydd, our transport strategy, in each region of Wales. “We will provide funding to help deliver the plans through our new Regional Transport Fund. “This will ensure that the investment we make in transport is adapted to the needs of each region and informed by those who know the region best. I look forward to working with all four regions on the journey ahead.”

The South West Wales Regional Transport Plan replaces the 2015 Joint Local Transport Plan and will guide how national policy, set out in Llwybr Newydd: the Wales Transport Strategy, is delivered locally between now and 2030.