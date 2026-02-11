Apprenticeships Provide a Strategic Talent Pipeline

For a young, fast-growing technology business like ours, apprenticeships have become far more than a recruitment option. They are now a core part of how we think about skills, succession planning and the long-term shape of our workforce.

Flotek was founded in 2022 and has grown quickly since then. We now employ around 130 people across offices in Bridgend, Cardiff, Swansea, St Asaph, Plymouth and Coventry, and have completed 14 acquisitions in a relatively short period of time. That pace of growth brings opportunity, but it also brings pressure. Skills gaps appear quickly, and traditional recruitment routes do not always keep up with the demands of a business that is evolving month by month.

We are still relatively new to apprenticeships ourselves, having only been involved for around 18 months, but they have already opened up alternative pathways into our business. Not everyone wants, needs or can access university, particularly in a sector like technology where practical skills, attitude and the ability to learn on the job matter hugely. Apprenticeships provide a supported, structured route into digital and technical roles while allowing people to earn as they learn.

We currently offer apprenticeships at levels three and four for digital infrastructure engineers, covering IT and telecoms principles that align closely with our core services. Alongside that, we are exploring apprenticeships in software development, cyber security and project management. What this allows us to do is grow talent from the ground up, shaping skills around what the business genuinely needs rather than relying solely on hiring people who already have experience elsewhere.

Crucially, we do not see apprenticeships as an add-on. They work best when they are embedded into workforce planning. For us, they form a strategic talent pipeline and play a real role in succession planning. Apprentices do not have to come in on a single, fixed route. Sometimes you see behaviours, attitudes and leadership potential that mean someone could progress into very different roles over time. That might be technical leadership, but it might equally be people management or wider business leadership in the future.

One of the strengths of the apprenticeship model is the range of people it brings into the business. We have school leavers who are growing up with AI, automation and new technologies as part of everyday life, and they bring fresh perspectives on innovation. At the same time, we have career changers. One of our apprentices joined us from dentistry with very limited technical experience but a strong appetite to learn. He started in our Partner Experience Team, which gives exposure to IT, cyber and communications, and within just over a year he has become one of our top performers. That is a powerful example of how attitude, structure and support can address skills shortages in a very practical way.

Another apprentice joined us with strong academic credentials in computing but little real-world experience. Through a higher-level apprenticeship, she has been able to apply what she learned in the classroom while continuing to build her knowledge in a live environment. The impact is not abstract. These individuals now play an important role in supporting colleagues, partners and customers, and the business increasingly relies on their contribution.

Funding and support are often raised as barriers, but in our experience many employers underestimate what is available in Wales. We pay the apprentice’s wage, but the cost of training is largely covered through Welsh Government support, with delivery managed by approved training providers. That makes apprenticeships accessible to businesses of all sizes and sectors, not just large organisations with dedicated HR teams.

Working with a provider like Catapwlt has made a significant difference for us. They support recruitment, guide us through funding and handle much of the administration around qualifications and assessment. For a growing business, that practical support removes complexity and allows us to focus on integrating apprentices properly into the team. We have a clear, structured plan that sets out what apprentices can expect to earn and learn over a three-year period, which gives confidence from day one.

The fact that apprentices are earning while they learn matters beyond the business itself. For school leavers, it creates a direct route into work. For career changers, it allows people to stay economically active while retraining. From a wider perspective, that supports local economies and keeps people engaged in the workforce as skills evolve.

My view is simple. Apprenticeships are not just a cost-effective option; they are an investment in the future capability of the business. As leaders, we all want to see people develop and progress. Apprenticeships give us a structured, supported way to do that, backed by a system in Wales that removes many of the financial and administrative barriers.

For any business considering this route, my advice would be not to try to navigate it alone. In Wales the support is there, and when apprenticeships are given clear structure and purpose, they can make a tangible difference to resilience, growth and long-term skills planning.

The Welsh Government Apprenticeship Programme is delivered by a network of training providers across Wales. Find out more about apprenticeships here.

Malcolm Holland talks about this and more in the People & Skills podcast episode Building the Future – The Benefits of Investing in Apprenticeships. Listen to the podcast here.