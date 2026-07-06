Apprenticeships ‘Pivotal to Meat Company’s Success’ in Merthyr Tydfil

Kepak is continuing to invest in apprenticeships at its meat processing plant and abattoir in Merthyr Tydfil to support skills development and progression across its workforce.

The site is one of the largest in Wales, employing nearly 1,000 people.

The company, which has 14 manufacturing sites across the UK and Ireland, has used its Kepak Merthyr operation as a blueprint for skills development, apprenticeships, succession planning and management development across the business and is keen to expand opportunities for its workforce.

The Merthyr site comprises two abattoirs, beef and lamb boning halls and a retail and distribution operation.

Cambrian Training Company works closely with Kepak to tailor apprenticeships to meet the specific needs of the business. Apprenticeships ranging from levels 2 to 4 are delivered in Food Industry Team Leading, Technical Management and Technical Operations, Butchery and Meat Processing, Food Manufacturing Excellence Management, Team Leading and Business Administration.

Since 2020, 73 employees have achieved apprenticeships with Cambrian Training Company, with 47 currently working towards qualifications and 13 completing in the last six months.

Eight of the latest achievers and two of their managers attended Cambrian Training Company’s recent biannual apprenticeship graduation ceremony held at the Royal Welsh Showground, Llanelwedd.

“Apprenticeships are incredibly important to Kepak because they help us invest in the future of our people and our business,” said Jenna Hardie, the company’s HR manager at Merthyr. “They also allow us to build a skilled and motivated workforce, bringing fresh ideas, new talent, and continuous development into the company.”

One apprenticeship graduate, Leah Chapman, is now close to completing a Higher Apprenticeship (Level 4) in Food Manufacturing Excellence, having progressed from an Apprenticeship in Food Industry Skills. She has been promoted from Health and Safety co-ordinator to manager.

Another employee who has climbed through the ranks is Marcin Andrzejewski who joined Kepak in 2007 as an agency packer and is now lamb boning manager, working towards an Apprenticeship in Management.

“We’re incredibly proud of our apprentices and the positive impact they make across the business,” added Jenna. “Through apprenticeships, we’ve seen improvements in employee retention, skills development and internal progression, with apprentices often moving into more senior or specialised roles within the business. “The programmes have also helped strengthen productivity and engagement by developing employees who are highly trained and invested in the company’s success. “In addition, apprenticeships support succession planning by creating a strong pipeline of future talent, reducing recruitment costs and helping us address skills gaps within the business.”

She praised Cambrian Training Company contribution to the apprenticeship success story.

“What really makes them stand out as a training provider is their hands-on support, strong communication and genuine commitment to both the learner and the employer,” said Jenna. “They take the time to understand our business needs and ensure the apprenticeship programmes deliver real value for everyone involved.”

As part of a long-term people and business strategy, the company is committed to continuing to grow and invest in apprenticeships. The Kepak Kickstart early careers programme supports apprentices, graduates and future leaders across the business.

“As one of the area’s major employers, our focus is on creating even more opportunities across different areas of the business, developing future leaders and ensuring we have the skills needed for a modern, innovative food industry,” added Jenna.

Mark Hughes, Cambrian Training Company’s operations manager, said:

“Kepak’s commitment to apprenticeships is exceptional and the results speak for themselves. Their investment in developing people at every level has created a highly skilled, motivated workforce that continues to grow with the business. “We are proud to work in partnership with a team that truly values learning and progression and we are delighted to see so many of their apprentices achieving, advancing and becoming future leaders within the company.”

Through its network of five offices across Wales, Cambrian Training Company is the leading independent provider of apprenticeships to the hospitality and food and drink manufacturing industries.

The company and its partners also deliver leadership and management, retail, business administration, customer service, sustainable resource management, health, social care and early years, barbering and hairdressing and active leisure apprenticeships.