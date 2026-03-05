Apprenticeships For a New Era – In Conversation with Agored Cymru

Apprenticeships and their place in shaping skills for a new era is the focus of National Training Federation Wales’ (NTFW) 2026 conference.

Ahead of the conference in Cardiff, Lisa Mytton, NTFW strategic director, spoke to Darren Howells, chief executive officer of conference headline sponsor Agored Cymru – an awarding body which develops and offers vocational qualifications across a number of sectors.

Lisa and Darren discuss newly-released banking and finance qualifications and growing demand for qualifications in digital skills for business and green skills, as well the increasing role of AI in developing assessments and qualifications.

They also discuss the impact of the upcoming Senedd election, saying that stability is needed to develop and review existing qualifications and apprenticeships.

Since 2021 more than 100,000 people have pursued apprenticeships in Wales, and Lisa and Darren discuss how consistent funding would ensure this figure is a “baseline for ambitious growth”.