Apprenticeship Pathway ‘Should Be Promoted as a Respected and Quality Option’

Schools, colleges, employers and the Welsh Government must work together to present apprenticeships as a strong start to a career, the Senedd's Economy Committee has concluded.

The Committee heard evidence from apprentices and apprenticeship providers and has laid out recommendations for the Welsh Government to help people make better choices about their education and training in its latest report, Apprenticeship Pathways.

The Committee believes that if the Welsh Government increases awareness and take-up of apprenticeships this will allow people to improve their skills and earning potential, building a more productive workforce and boosting the economy.

Matt, who did an apprenticeship at Gower College, gave evidence to the Committee and said:

“The biggest issue is awareness. I had no idea apprenticeships existed, what they led to, or that they were equivalent to GCSEs. When I was unemployed, no one at the job centre mentioned them—and I never saw a poster or heard about them from employers either. “I’m now a senior healthcare assistant, and I had to either have a Level 3 qualification or be willing to study for one. While senior management supported this, many line managers don’t understand how apprenticeships work or how to support staff properly. “These qualifications are ideal for people like me who left school with nothing. Through my apprenticeship with Gower College and support from Swansea Bay University Health Board, I gained GCSEs in Maths and English, new skills for my job, and I’m now studying for a nursing degree. It’s taken me from no qualifications to university.”

The Committee heard that many learners are not aware of alternative routes into employment and pursue further academic study even though they could be much happier, more successful and more suited to the vocational one.

The Committee has laid out a number of recommendations for the Welsh Government on apprenticeship pathways, with calls for:

Better engagement and promotion of apprenticeships as a viable education pathway for students

The Welsh Government should work with schools, colleges and employers to present vocational courses as a good quality option

Faster progress in developing a vocational education and training strategy

Barriers to recruiting and retaining skilled assessors and apprenticeship trainers to be addressed

Increases to pay for apprenticeships to be explored as part of the fair work agenda.

Andrew RT Davies MS, Chair of the Senedd’s Economy, Trade and Rural Affairs Committee, said: