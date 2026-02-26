Apprentices Celebrated at Cardiff and Vale College Awards

Twenty-five of the finest apprentices working in Wales have had their hard work and determination celebrated at the Cardiff and Vale College (CAVC) Apprenticeship Awards 2026.

Employers and practitioners who have gone that extra mile in their commitment to work-based learning were also recognised at the ceremony, held in the college’s City Centre Campus and hosted by CAVC alumni Jason Mohammad.

Held during National Apprenticeship Week, the CAVC Apprenticeship Awards recognise the achievements of apprentices across CAVC’s network of 18 expert apprenticeship subcontractors, training more than 3,400 work-based learners across 50 industry sectors.

The 18 subcontractors are CAVC Apprenticeships, KwikFit, Focus On Training, Cardiff City Football Club, JTL, Tydfil Training, Bosch, JGR Group, NDGTA, ProTech, Pengwin, Remit Training, People Plus, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, Safe & Secure Training, Sgil Cymru, Skillnet and Coleg QS Training.

CAVC Principal Sharon James-Evans said:

“As the largest apprenticeship provider in Wales, the CAVC Group could not be prouder of our award winners. We believe in the power of apprenticeships because we see the results every day – and every award winner is living proof of how gamechanging they can be. Huge congratulations to you all.”

This year there were two winners of the Overall Apprentice of the Year Award: Abdullah Mohammad and Lara Condy.

Abdullah, who also won the Construction Award, has made a huge impact in a short time, earning multiple award nominations at his employer Curtins, and recognition as a finalist for the G4C Awards 2024. His high-quality work has seen him take on significant responsibility across major projects including healthcare, heritage and conservation, making a meaningful contribution to Wales.

“My time as an apprentice has been very enjoyable,” Abdullah said. “Meeting people through work and socials has made it easier to enjoy the things I love doing. “The number of opportunities available through connections stood out during my apprenticeship as connections are harder to build through the traditional route. The number of disciplines within the industry are usually categorised into one for college or university which can make it a struggle to pick a career path.”

Abdullah said he would definitely recommend taking an apprenticeship route, adding:

“The experience is probably the best way to progress on your career route and enjoy the things you love, and deciding on the route you want to take becomes a lot less hazy when you’ve experienced the environment. “Experiencing the built environment rather than trying to understand it through theory has made it easier for me to achieve my goals and ambitions. The apprenticeship has also made it easier to set new ambitions, where everything is planned and support is always there from various professionals.”

Business Administration Award winner Lara showed exceptional commitment and professionalism throughout her apprenticeship at Deloitte, and consistently engaging in all learning opportunities with enthusiasm. As Welsh Language Ambassador for 2025/25, Lara proudly promoted apprenticeships and bilingualism across the region. She now supports new apprentices and mentors using her Welsh fluency and is an outstanding role model.

“I’m absolutely thrilled and super proud to receive the award,” Lara said. “It really means the world to me, though I couldn’t have done it without the support from my mentors, tutors and colleagues. I’m so grateful for all the opportunities this apprenticeship has given me, and I’m really looking forward to using everything I’ve learned in my career ahead. “I thoroughly enjoyed my time as an apprentice with CAVC and Deloitte – I have found it to be an incredibly rewarding experience. The blend of academic learning and practical exposure allowed me to develop valuable skills, contribute to real projects and build a network of incredible people I wouldn’t have otherwise met.”

Lara would also recommend apprenticeships, saying:

“Personally, I had given the traditional academic route before finding this apprenticeship and learned the hard way that university wasn’t for me,” she explained. “My learning style, like many others, is more practical and apprenticeships are brilliant for this style as you can study your course alongside work and gain varied practical skills and real work experiences. “I have always found enjoyment in helping others and through this apprenticeship I have found myself surrounded by a great team who share my values and a role as an Executive Assistant where I can support my directors daily. The apprenticeship route has given me the opportunity others used to only be able to achieve via a degree – without having one myself I couldn’t be more grateful.”

CAVC Trainer and Assessor in Work-Based Learning Apprenticeship Delivery Hayley Carpenter and Cerys Howells, Administrative Assistant, Operation Development Team at South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, jointly won the Award for Work-Based Learning Practitioner of the Year Award for their exemplary support to apprentices and the value they have added to their organisations.

Employers who go out of their way to encourage and support apprentices were also recognised. They were Admiral, ecube, Lloyd Morris Electrical Ltd, Persimmon Homes, Ty Ross Care Home and Vale of Glamorgan Council.

