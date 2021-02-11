Apprentices and Employers Views During Apprenticeship Week Wales

From gaining work experience and getting academic qualifications at the same time, constantly learning on the job or a requirement to solve different problems with each new project, apprenticeships are a hit with young civil engineers involved in celebrating and promoting this employment route to their peers throughout Apprenticeship Week Wales Cymru 2021.

As this week celebrates apprenticeships and the value they bring to employers and learners across the country. Joining in advocating an apprenticeship is ICE Wales Cymru member Lauren Willacott, Apprentice Engineer, Alun Griffiths (Contractors) Ltd

Lauren said:

“An Apprenticeship is perfect for you if you want to get a workplace experience and continue your studies. The highlight of my apprenticeship was getting out into the world and making a living for myself with stable income and a stable job”.

Apprenticeships are seen by ICE Wales Cymru as a cost-effective way to create a more flexible, highly skilled workforce, helping to support current and future skills needed in the industry. Throughout the week employers are also helping by promoting the great work of their apprentices whilst highlighting the many benefits apprentices bring to encourage more businesses in the industry to get involved.

Martin Gallimore, MICE said

“As a senior manager within civil engineering, I have supported apprentices into the industry for over ten years. With the right support, the apprentices have become committed and loyal employees that are aligned with the culture and standards of the company. They have improved diversity, bringing a new perspective to solving problems and creating a positive team”

Apprenticeship Week Wales Cymru Week is coordinated by Business Wales. ICE Wales Cymru is joining in the celebrations, which align with its aims of encouraging people to consider apprenticeships as a route to a career in civil engineering.

Keith Jones, Director ICE Wales Cymru said:

“The Apprenticeship route is an extremely important one for those thinking of Civil Engineering as a career. Not only does it give you vital knowledge of the industry but first-hand experience too, a big advantage for furthering your career”.

ICE Wales Cymru is part of the Welsh Apprenticeship Alliance alongside the Welsh Government and Arcadis, there to help support and guide apprentices across Wales.

ICE Wales Cymru also offers free student membership to help with careers.

For more information contact Keith Jones, Director ICE Wales Cymru [email protected]