Applications Process Opens for the Economic Resilience Fund

Applications can now be made for support from the second phase of the Welsh Government’s £500m Economic Resilience Fund.

Economy, Transport and North Wales Minister Ken Skates released detailed information last week about this tranche of the fund, worth £200m, including eligibility criteria for businesses and charities to enable them to prepare to apply.

Applications can be made through the Business Wales website.

To check if your business is eligible and apply for the fund here.

More than 120 Welsh Government and Business Wales contract staff have been diverted onto processing the many applications that are expected to ensure that money reaches businesses as quickly as possible.

The fund offers further financial support in dealing with coronavirus crisis and will be vital in helping organisations manage cash flow pressures. It has been designed to address gaps not currently met by schemes already announced by the UK Government, Welsh Government and Development Bank of Wales. This is a unique additional funding stream for Wales.

The first stage saw the £100m Development Bank of Wales’ loan scheme fully subscribed in little more than a week with applications currently being processed.

This phase is targeted at micro-businesses, SMEs and large businesses of critical social or economic importance to Wales.

To be eligible for this second stage of support from the Economic Resilience Fund, businesses, charities and social enterprises, must meet criteria including:

Micro businesses, including start-ups, employing up to nine employees could be eligible for up to £10k support. This includes sole traders employing staff. Businesses in this bracket could qualify for support from the fund if they:

Have experienced in excess of a 40% reduction in turnover since 1 March 2020

Can demonstrate that efforts have been made to sustain business activity

Are not pursuing other forms of Welsh Government non-repayable grant funding support

Are not be entitled to business rate relief grant

Small and medium sized firms with between 10 and 249 employees could be eligible for grants of up to £100,000 if they:

Have experienced in excess of a 60% reduction in turnover since the first day of March

Are not be eligible for business rate relief grants, or if they are, that amount would be deducted from their all location from this fund

Have a sustainable business plan to trade beyond the Covid-19 pandemic

Confirm no future compulsory redundancies will be made as long as the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme is in place

Are not be pursuing any other form of Welsh Government non-repayable grant funding support

Funding will also be available to support large businesses with more than 249 employees. Applications will be considered on a case-by-case basis to consider where funding can be deployed most effectively to compliment other sources of support.

Minister for Economy, Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates said: